Can Ashley Die in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Capcom’s revered fourth outing in its beloved survival horror series has bagged its very own remake, and while there are plenty of new weapons, new mechanics and new areas, there’s also a lot of familiar motifs that longtime fans will get a kick out of. A question that seems to be on many players’ lips is: Can Ashley die in Resident Evil 4 remake? Well, you’re in the right place as down below, we’re going to answer that very question. Let’s go!

Is It Possible for Ashley to Die in the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

We’ll cut right to the chase: Yes, Ashley can die in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Much like the original, a large part of the main story sees our charming protagonist Leon Kennedy escorting the President’s daughter Ashley to safety. If Ashley receives enough damage, she’ll die. In this remake, it works a little differently to the original.

When Ashley’s been attacked, she’ll go into an Incapacitated State, and will fall on the floor and stop following you. If Ashley receives another attack while in this Incapacitated State, she’ll die and this will result in a game over. To revive Ashley, all you need to do is press the R3 button when you’re close to her.

What Happens If Ashley Gets Taken Away? Answered

Similar to the 2005 iteration, enemies can pick up Ashley and attempt to capture her. If an enemy succeeds in wandering off while carrying Ashley, this will also result in a game over.

To stop an enemy from carrying Ashley away, make sure to prioritise shooting the foe that is carrying her away. This will make the enemy drop Ashley and she’ll then go back to following you.

And that wraps things up for now. That’s everything you need to know about whether Ashley can die in Resident Evil 4 remake? For more, check out the relevant links down below.

