Sker Ritual Lantern Combination Guide

As part of your adventure through the terrifying world of Sker Ritual, you’ll eventually come across an old lanetern. This lantern is used to solve one of the game’s many puzzles. Here’s how to find the Lantern Combination.

Sker Ritual Lantern Combination Solution

As part of the “Secrets in the Shadows” mission, you’ll come across a combination lock in the library. Rather than numbers, each dial has an image on it, but the core idea is the same.

To find the combination, you’ll need to find the lantern. Luckily, you don’t need to go too far – head outside to the graveyard, and you’ll find it in an open coffin.

Your first clue about the next step is in the color of the flame – purple, instead of orange. This lantern acts as an ultraviolet light, and can be used to find hidden images and writing.

Head back to the library where you found the combination lock, and you’ll notice a portrait nearby. With your lantern out, you’ll see an image with a Roman numeral. This is your hint that whichever dial is indicated by the numeral should have the image from that respective painting. For example, if a portrait has a glowing cat and the numeral IV, you’ll need to turn the fourth dial to show the cat.

The dials themselves are random, so you’ll need to find the exact code for yourself. With the lantern raised, go through the living quarters and examine the numerous portraits until you find all four.

Of course, finding the code is easier said than done, as you’re being stalked by The Quiet Ones. Do whatever you can to evade them, and shoot them if necessary. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to shoot while holding the lantern, so you may want to write down the order if you get a chance.

