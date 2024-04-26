Sker Ritual Cursed Lands of Lavernock Easter Egg Walkthrough

Looking for some help completing the Sker Ritual Cursed Lands of Lavernock Easter Egg? This co-op zombie shooter has stormed the Steam charts and quickly become one of its most popular games, and it has plenty of hidden features lurking under the surface. In this guide, we’ll explain how to do the first Easter Eggs in the game.

How to Do the Easter Egg in Sker Ritual

Each of the four maps in Sker Ritual has its own Easter Egg to complete. Let’s take a look at completing the first one and what happens when you do so. As a rule of thumb, you’ll need to have already finished the game’s main quest before attempting any of its Easter Eggs.

Cursed Lands of Lavernock Easter Egg Walkthrough

This is the first Easter Egg in Sker Ritual, and also the easiest one to complete. Here’s what you need to do:

Complete the main quest and defeat the final boss, Abraham. Instead of leaving the boss arena via the red portal, go to the purple glowing machine next to it and interact with it. Shoot The Stranger when he spawns next to it, and then find him four more times across the map and shoot him again. He could appear anywhere on the map, so look around thoroughly. Head back to the Old Library in the center of the map’s main building. There’s now a statue of Medusa’s head in here. Interact with it and kill all the zombies that spawn. Next, you need to find and shoot rats that spawn in random clusters across the map. Once more, you need to do this four times. Each pile of rats has a glowing purple symbol next to it and a different number of rats, both of which we recommend taking a picture of. They’ll come in handy later! Now go into the Chapel Catacombs, where you see four glowing statues. Each one has a symbol you can switch around, corresponding to the glowing icon next to each pile of rats. The amount of rats in each pile determines the number of the pillar that corresponds to the icon. For example, whichever symbol appeared with just one rat next to it needs to be inputted first. Now, you need to power up a range of generators using your Thunder Gun. The first generator is always in the Catacombs, with others at the Facility Entrance, Hatch Service Entrance, and Lavernock Point. With all the generators active, go back to the Chapel Catacombs. In a random turn of events, a red-eyed glowing sheep greets you. Your task is to escort it across the whole map, staying close so it keeps moving. Fortunately, the zombies won’t target the sheep and it doesn’t have an HP bar – instead, they’re just going for you as usual. However, the sheep moves much slower than zombies, so prepare to constantly be bombarded by undead hordes as you go. Once the sheep reaches the Morgue, it explodes in front of a sealed golden door, causing it to slowly open. Follow the tunnel that opens into a huge chamber with a dragon inside. There’s an altar in the middle of the ground, so interact with it. More zombies spawn in, so kill them all and then take a scroll that spawns on the altar. As things start wrapping up, circle back around to the boss fight room where you initiated the Easter Egg. Interact with the glowing purple chamber again, and another iteration of Abraham, the main story’s final boss, spawns. Defeat him as usual, and the Easter Egg will end once you walk out the door.

Note that after completing the Easter Egg, there doesn’t appear to be a specific reward you get. Instead, it’s simply a badge of honor to brag about your conquests across this undead wasteland!

