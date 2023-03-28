Image Credit: Capcom

There are many types of horrifying creatures that you will encounter in Resident Evil 4 Remake, such as the mutant dogs and the Plaga-infested Ganados. However, nothing can be more terrifying than the monsters you will find in the laboratory. If you want to know how to kill Regenerators in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the fastest way to do it.

How to Beat Regenerators in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Regeneradores, or as fans love to call them, Regenerators, are one of the most difficult enemies to defeat in Resident Evil 4 Remake. They have enhanced regenerative abilities that make them almost impossible to kill, and you can only beat them once you have destroyed all parasites within them.

The fastest way to discover their weak points is by using the Biosensor Scope, which you will obtain in the Incubation Lab during Chapter 13. You can equip this Weapon Attachment to any scope-compatible firearm, like Stingray and LE 5. By looking through the scope, you will be able to see the Plagas that are inhabiting Regeneradores.

If you don’t have the Biosensor Scope yet, you can defeat these bio-weapons using a shotgun, which is useful in these encounters due to the firearm’s wide range. You can try to shoot its upper and lower body and even destroy its legs to temporarily immobilize it. If you are lucky, you should be able to destroy all parasites without consuming all of your ammo.

Okay, so you know how to kill Regeneradores. Congratulations. Unfortunately, I have one piece of bad news for you.

During Chapter 14 and beyond, they can mutate further into another type of monster called Iron Maidens. These bio-weapons have needles that grow throughout their body and will explode once you beat them. So, it’s best to keep your distance and try not to panic as it menacingly approaches you. Shoot the weak spot on its head till it dies, and you’re good to go.

That is the end of our guide on how to kill Regenerators in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before continuing your fight against Los Iluminados.

