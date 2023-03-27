Image Credit: Capcom

Players can obtain various weapons and tools to help them fight against various monsters in the remote Spanish village. Many can be purchased from the helpful Merchant, but others can only be acquired through exploration. If you want to know where to find the Thermal Scope (Biosensor) in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you its location.

Thermal Scope (Biosensor) Location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This Weapon Attachment is named the Thermal Scope in the original game but is now called the Biosensor Scope in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Unfortunately, you cannot buy this tool from the Merchant and can only obtain one in the Incubation Lab during Chapter 13.

After successfully surviving several battles against various monsters, you will need to enter the Incubation Lab, where four sleeping Regenerators lie. You can safely walk past them since they won’t wake up unless you break their tanks.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

You will find the Biosensor Scope in the room beyond. It will be waiting for you inside an open case on a table. You can equip this Weapon Attachment to any scope-compatible firearm, and you can attach it to LE 5, which you can acquire for free from the Freezer.

You will need to use the Bioscope to find the location of the wrench that was swallowed by one of the Regenerators in the tanks. Of course, you can just decide to kill all of them, and you should find the tool eventually. However, unless you have a lot of ammo to spare, it’s better to check using the Biosensor.

That is everything you need to know about the Thermal Scope (Biosensor) in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before continuing your fight against Los Iluminados, consider checking other Twinfinite articles about the game below.

Related Posts