Image Source: Capcom

Puzzles are par for the course in your typical Resident Evil game, and Resident Evil 4 Remake is no different. You’ll inevitably find yourself in a position where you have to go collect a few key items in order to unlock some door and progress, and some of these items are actually hard to find. Here’s where to find the Wrench in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Wrench Location

When you get to the Island section of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll start to encounter the terrifying Regeneradors. As terrifying as they are, you’ll need to face your fears if you want to actually save Ashley.

While making your way through Dissection, the Freezer, and Incubation, you’ll eventually find that in order to upgrade your Keycard to Level 3 at Incubation, you need a Wrench to pry open the small grate to insert the Keycard. But where’s the Wrench? Well, if you actually read the note in Incubation instead of skipping through the text like I did, you’ll notice that there’s a mention of some sort of tool getting lost in a subject’s body.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

In the Incubation room, use the Biosensor scope to examine the four Regeneradors inside the four purple chambers. You’ll see the parasites, as well as the shape of a Wrench inside one of their bodies.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Shoot it to release the Regenerador from its prison, and shoot all three parasites to kill it. After killing the Regenerador, you’ll get the Wrench, which will then allow you to upgrade the Keycard.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Wrench in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts