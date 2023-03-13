Does Ellie Know that Joel Was Lying in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

The season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us ends exactly the same way that the original game did: with a lie. While it should be pretty obvious why Joel did what he did and why he felt the need to lie, the more important question is: did Ellie know that Joel was lying in HBO’s The Last of Us? Here’s what you need to know.

Did Ellie Know that Joel was Lying in HBO’s The Last of Us?

While the show never makes it clear, Ellie does clearly have some doubt about what Joel tells her at the end of HBO’s The Last of Us. She know that Joel was lying about something, but she doesn’t know the full extent of what happened.

This can be seen from the fact that she feels the need to ask Joel exactly what happened at the hospital, and in her hesitance when she finally says “Okay.” By saying “okay”, Ellie isn’t saying that she completely buys Joel’s story; it means that she’s choosing to take Joel’s word for it and trust that he knew what he was doing, and that she was choosing to stick with him.

Even when the original game first released, there was a ton of debate about whether Ellie actually saw through the lie. Voice actress Ashley Johnson stated that she believed that Ellie was able to see through Joel’s BS, and that she was actively choosing to let Joel get away with it.

That’s all you need to know about whether Ellie actually knew Joel was lying in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.

