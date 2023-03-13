Who Does Ashley Johnson Play in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

HBO sure does love its disturbing childbirth scenes. We saw a whole bunch of them in House of the Dragon, and apparently we can’t escape them in The Last of Us either. If you’ve played the games before, you might be wondering who voice actress Ashley Johnson plays in HBO’s The Last of Us. Here’s what you need to know.

Ashley Johnson’s Role in HBO’s The Last of Us

Ashley Johnson plays Anna, Ellie’s mother, in HBO’s The Last of Us. In the opening scene of the season finale, we see a very pregnant Anna running through the woods trying to escape from the infected, and she gives birth to Ellie in an abandoned house after killing off an infected.

However, she ends up getting bit during the tussle, and she has a few moments to spend with her kid before we cut to the intro. We also learn that Anna was part of the Fireflies, as evidenced by a later scene between her and Marlene.

Ashley Johnson’s Role in the Original Game

In the original The Last of Us games, Ashley Johnson voices Ellie herself. Over the years, she’s become synonymous with Ellie, as her voice has become so recognizable and iconic as the spunky Ellie.

While we don’t actually see Anna in the games, we do hear a voice recording from Marlene in the final section of the game where she apologizes to Anna for letting her down, and having to sacrifice Ellie for the sake of a vaccine.

While we don't actually see Anna in the games, we do hear a voice recording from Marlene in the final section of the game where she apologizes to Anna for letting her down, and having to sacrifice Ellie for the sake of a vaccine.

