Destiny 2: Best Scout Rifles For PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Scout Rifles remain in a weird place, but end-game activities in Year 6, including the new Root of Nightmares raid added with the Lightfall DLC, have given the weapons some time to shine. Let’s go over the best scout rifles for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in Destiny 2 for 2023.

Best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 (2023)

Best in PvE & Gambit

Dead Man’s Tale (Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Xur.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Xur. Hung Jury (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes. Polaris Lance (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Tarnished Mettle (Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Plunder Activities.

(Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Plunder Activities. Trustee (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Vision of Confluence (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid. Vouchsafe (Energy, Void) – Can be purchased from War table in the Helm.

(Energy, Void) – Can be purchased from War table in the Helm. Doom of Chelchis (Energy, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall Raid.

(Energy, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall Raid. Perses-D (Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop. Nightwatch (Kinetic) – Obtained from the New Light Quest.

Unfortunately, no new Scout Rifles were added with the Lightfall DLC nor Season of Defiance, so we’ll have to wait until Season 21, Season of the Deep, before we hopefully see some new ones. It should be noted that the ones we still have access to can put in some solid work in endgame PvE activities.

In particular, Trustee, Vouchsafe, Tarnished Mettle, and Doom of Chelchis, are all amazing Legendary Scout Rifles to use in endgame activities. That said, we could really use a new Exotic Scout Rifle for PvE, as the ones we have now are solid but nothing game-changing.

Best Scout Rifles in PvP in Destiny 2 (2023)

Dead Man’s Tale (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Hung Jury (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes. Long Arm (Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

(Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Polaris Lance -Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

-Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Contingency Plan (Energy, Arc) – World Loot Drop.

(Energy, Arc) – World Loot Drop. Symmetry (Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. The Jade Rabbit (Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Trustee (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Aisha’s Embrace (Energy, Void) – Possible reward from Trials of Osiris.

(Energy, Void) – Possible reward from Trials of Osiris. Jaruraca (Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop.

Destiny 2 is full of long-range maps where Scout Rifles can shine, and the ten listed above are easily the best choices in PvP.

Like in PvE, Dead Man’s Tale is still the dominant force throughout the game, and has been the most-used weapon in Trials of Osiris for months now. Jade Rabbit was in a similar position until it was eventually nerfed this past season.

New additions include Jaruraca, Long Arm, and Aisha’s Embrace, all very solid secondary options if the Exotic Scout Rifles aren’t available.

Symmetry has been slowly rising to the top of the ranks as recent buffs allow the weapon to shine ever more brightly with Arc 3.0 builds. Overall, with a few more buffs, Scout Rifles could rise to become the most-used weapons in the game when Lightfall drops.

That’s all for our best scout rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations, check out our all-encompassing lists below.

