Dain From Genshin Impact: Who Is Dainsleif?

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

While Genshin Impact is full of stories and quests that range from helping a little boy feed birds to literally saving the planet, the story that started it all is the one players know the least about. The story of the Traveler trying to get back to their siblings is convoluted right now because very little about it has been released. However, the one thing players do know is that the character Dainsleif is somehow involved. Several of the archon quests feature Dainsleif and his short adventures with the Traveler. Here’s everything players know about who is Dainsleif.

Everything About Dainsleif in Genshin Impact

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Dainsleif, or Dain, is actually from Khaenri’ah. He was the captain of the Royal Guard before the nation was destroyed 500 years before present-day Genshin Impact and had the title of Twilight Sword. Somehow, he failed to stop the Fall of Khaenri’ah, which caused the archons to curse him and the rest of Khaenri’ah’s nobles with immortality. This immortality meant that he’d see most of his people waste away and become things like Hilichurls, Abyss Heralds, and the like.

Dainseif’s Suffering

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

However, he’s still human and he still hurts for his fallen people as story quests show. He goes so far as to lie about the past to let the souls of his people pass peacefully and takes their pain to heart. Despite the fact that the Fall of Khaenri’ah happened so long before the Traveler meets him, Dainsleif hasn’t become apathetic to his situation (a lot like Xiao).

He’s still incredibly loyal to the people of Khaenri’ah even in the form of monsters. Despite believing that none of them are more than monsters anymore, he still puts their point over his own in the Chasm. And after the Calibert Archon Quest, he seems conflicted about the best way to help those from Khaenri’ah.

How Does Dainsleif Know the Traveler’s Sibling?

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Dainsleif and the Traveler’s Sibling have known each other since before the Fall of Khaenri’ah when they would travel together. However, after the Fall, it’s not entirely clear what happened. In the end, Dainsleif is at odds with the Traveler’s Sibling and the Abyss Order over the way to move forward after Khaenri’ah’s destruction.

Is Dainsleif a Playable Character?

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Dainsleif has been confirmed to be a playable character at some point in the game, and his arrival to the game will surely be as anticipated as Baizhu and Kaveh’s. However, there’s no official word on when he’s coming to the game. However, given that his story is involved with Khaenri’ah, which seems like it’ll come after the rest of the nations are released in Genshin Impact, it could be 2023 or later before players get the chance to pull for him. Dainsleif fans can read the official manga to learn a bit more about Khaenri’ah and hopefully eventually Dain himself (and maybe even the anime down the line).

That’s everything that we know about who is Dainsleif in Genshin Impact. There’s not too much to go off, but players keep getting hints about his character through story quests following the end of national quests. Are you saving to pull Dainsleif for yourself whenever he finally hits the game?

