Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 Release Date & Spoilers
A new challenger approaches!
The Chainsaw Man manga continues to push through its second part, and the latest batch of chapters have been real doozies. In addition to adding new wrinkles into Denji and Asa’s relationship, they’ve also set the stage for a new enemy which Asa and Yoru must overcome. You wouldn’t be blamed if you’re champing at the bit to know what comes next, and we’re here to help with a guide covering Chainsaw Man Chapter 123’s release date and spoilers.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 Come Out? Answered
You won’t have as long to wait for the next chapter of Chainsaw Man, as it’ll be breaking from the bi-weekly release schedule we’ve seen as of late.
The official Viz Media Shonen Jump app currently shows the chapter’s release date as being next Tuesday Mar. 14. It’s unlikely to release earlier via less legal sources too, given the series is a Shonen Jump+ digital publication, meaning there won’t be paper copies which can be scanned and released online before the chapter is officially translated.
However, it’s worth noting that this could change due to unforeseen circumstances such as illness or the series’ author Tatsuki Fujimoto requiring a break. Such was the case with Chapter 122, which saw a delay of one week.
What Happens in Chainsaw Man Chapter 123?
As for what might happen in Chapter 123 of Chainsaw Man, it’s safe to say things will be shifting from Asa and Denji’s awkward relationship toward Yoru battling for her and Asa’s lives.
The newly introduced Devil, while still unnamed, seems primed to act as the next minor or major antagonist of the series. We might see Yoru continue to try and evade this intimidating opponent, or we could see them wipe the floor with Yoru before Denji swoops in to lend her some assistance.
We could likewise see a chapter centered around revealing and detailing this new opponent, though there’s already been some clues as to which Devil they are. Given Fami’s knowledge of them and the fact that they caused an exceptional number of people to commit suicide, it wouldn’t be a leap to say they’re likely the Death Devil.
This is all just speculation on our part though, and it wouldn’t be unexpected for Fujimoto to throw a curve-ball that no one could predict.
Time will tell, but for now, that’s everything we know regarding Chainsaw Man Chapter 123’s release date and spoilers. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles we’ve got lined up down below.
- All Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Codes in Roblox (March 2023)
- Release Date & Spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 122
- Chainsaw Man Rips Its Way into Goddess of Victory: NIKKE With Three Limited Characters; PC Port Released
- Release Date & Spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 121
- 10 Devils That Don’t Exist in Chainsaw Man but Should