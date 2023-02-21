Release Date & Spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 122
Asa just can’t catch a break.
The Chainsaw Man manga has proven to be quite different throughout its second part, with Denji taking something of a back seat to a new character. That said, the same Chainsaw Man charm keeps readers returning for every chapter. If you’ve devoured every available chapter, we have all the Chainsaw Man chapter 122 release date information and story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 Come Out?
Chainsaw Man has had a strange release schedule that is nearly impossible to anticipate. Some chapters release weekly, whereas others take two weeks. With that said, Chainsaw Man chapter 122 will be out on March 7 to read for free through the Viz Media site.
What Happens in Chainsaw Man Chapter 122?
After chapter 120 ended with Asa alone after Nayuta completely ruined her date with Denji, and her memory was erased. Feeling dejected, Asa accepted an offer from Hirofumi to hang out in the Devil Hunters Club room. However, chapter 121 revealed it wasn’t for anything romantic, and he only wanted to tell Asa to stay away from Denji.
While feeling down on herself for liking boys that eventually crush her heart and spirit, she comes across a corpse right as the Justice Devil yells at her to stay back. As Nayuta had smelled a devil earlier in the chapter, the peaceful comedy of the last few chapters might finally return to the series’ trademark action.
This is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man chapter 122 release date information and story spoilers. Check out the links below for more character information and recent story chapters.
