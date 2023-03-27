Can You Summon Del Lago in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The leviathan Del Lago is one of Resident Evil’s most iconic bosses, tasking daring agents with duking it out aboard a flimsy dinghy while it circles its prey. Not only is the battle itself a standout moment, but there is famously an Easter egg that occurs when Leon gets a little bit too cute while on the dock. So if you’re wondering if you can summon Del Lago in Resident Evil 4 Remake, let’s find out.

Can You Shoot the Water in Resident Evil 4 Remake to Summon Del Lago?

Yes, you can still antagonize your aquatic foe enough to attack you by firing shots into the lake from the dock. The amount it will take varies depending on your chosen firearm, though six handgun bullets is the most straightforward method.

In the original game, the water would shake as you did this before Del Lago would come roaring out in a shocking fashion. As for Resident Evil 4 Remake, you won’t have this visual cue, and the assault comes in the form of a cutscene, which lessens its impact.

At the very least, it’s still there and intact. Even if Leon no longer is.

Is There An Achievement For Shooting the Water?

Though survival horror aficionados will recall that later releases of RE4 would reward those foolhardy enough to provoke Del Lago with an achievement — the somewhat misleading ‘Do Not Shoot the Water’ — this is no longer the case.

There is no achievement for sending Ashley Graham’s last hope to a watery grave, other than your own sick satisfaction. Congrats, I guess?

Now that you know whether you can summon Del Lago in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you might also want to browse some of our other guides: these ones may actually result in your survival, so they come as highly recommended!

