Can You Increase Inventory Size in Diablo 4 Beta? Answered

Diablo 4 is an exciting action role-playing game and the latest edition in the series by Blizzard Entertainment. Fans of the game will be quick to realize that, much like the other titles that came before, a player’s inventory will fill up extremely fast. With countless enemies rushing at the player, the loot will be raining down faster than an inventory can keep up – which leads to the concern of storage space. But can you increase the player’s inventory size in Diablo 4?

Diablo IV Inventory Size Increased Guide

Unfortunately, players are unable to increase the storage amount that their individual character can carry. It is important to note that you can increase their external Stash to hold many more items.

After making their way through a few quests, a player’s inventory will be absolutely bursting with loot. While of course players can simply drop or discard items to pick up better ones, this isn’t always the best choice.

How to Increase External Stash in Diablo 4

For proper inventory management, players will want to break down most items for scrap at the blacksmith. This is easily done and can be completed in just a few clicks, giving players a healthy supply of materials to craft gear. However, some of this gear will be worth holding onto, and keeping it in the player’s limited inventory space can clog things up.

Luckily, there is a storage system that players can access in the central hubs of the game. On the minimap, this looks like a small treasure chest, and upon making their way to it, players will be able to open the stash to store items.

The stash originally has only one tab. However, players do have the option to purchase more storage space for the price of 100,000 gold. This will not come easy at the beginning of the game, so players will need to save up some coins before they can buy extra storage.

With enough farming, players will be able to increase their storage in Diablo 4. For more tips and tricks on Diablo 4, check out our guides section for builds, quests, items, and info on the open beta.

