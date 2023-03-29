Broken Butterfly vs Killer7: Which Magnum Is Better in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

With so many different weapons to choose from, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed especially as you try to determine which ones will best suit your purposes. The magnum is one of the most powerful weapon types in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and you’ll want to make sure you’re using the right one as well. So if you’re wondering if you should use the Broken Butterfly or the Killer7 in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Choose the Broken Butterfly or Killer7 in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Our magnum pick for Resident Evil 4 Remake is the Killer7. Of course, both guns are perfectly viable even on higher difficulties, and while the Broken Butterfly does outpace the Killer7 in terms of raw firepower, the latter offers a lot more utility.

First off, the Broken Butterfly is one of the most powerful guns in the game, offering up 50 firepower after you get its exclusive upgrade, which is pretty insane. With this in your possession, and with enough magnum ammo, you pretty much never have to worry about any boss fights in the game ever again.

That being said, the Broken Butterfly also comes with a slow reload speed and rate of fire, and less accuracy overall. This is where the Killer7 shines.

The Killer7 comes with a built-in laser sight, which automatically makes it a ton more accurate than the competition, and this can be very important in fights where you have to react quickly. Not only that, it’s also more stable, has a bigger clip, and better rate of fire.

It’s also important to point out that the Killer7 is no slouch in terms of firepower either; this thing is still going to destroy all your enemies and bosses in Resident Evil 4 Remake, even without the whopping 50 firepower that the Broken Butterfly offers.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should choose the Broken Butterfly or Killer7 as your magnum of choice in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

