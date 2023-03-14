20 Best Subnautica Mods You Can’t Play Without (2023)

Subnautica is a great game which allows players to explore an underwater world filled with dangerous beasts and tantalizing secrets. And while the game is undoubtedly fun to play, there are mods available that make it even better. Here are the best Subnautica mods in 2023 you can’t live without.

More Quickslots

Image Credit: NexusMods

You get a lot of freedom and options to do as you wish in Subnautica. It’s strange, then, that the game only gives you six quickslots to play with, especially when you can gather close to 10 usable tools.

This mod allows you to increase the number of quickslots up to a much more useful 12, each with a hotkey label to make it easier to distinguish from the rest.

It’s a relatively small change but seriously frees up the time you’d usually spend searching for an item and it is definitely one of the best Subnautica mods.

Resource Monitor

Image Credit: NexusMods

Subnautica is all about resources, and using them to get more resources to craft more things and so on. The Resource Monitor mod is an absolute life-saver, giving you a quick glance of all resources you have on a fashionable screen.

It’s a new base item in-game that when placed, will show all the items that are kept within your lockers in your base or on your Cyclops.

You can even take items from the monitor which then takes items from the respective lockers. In other words, this becomes your one-stop-shop for everything materials!

What’s more, the mod allows you to place either a large or small screen for the Resource Monitor, so you can get just the right one for your base.

Base Clocks

Image Credit: NexusMods

Oftentimes it’s the smaller mods which make the most difference.

This is absolutely the case with the Base Clocks mod, one of our best Subnautica mods, which adds two new buildables to the habitat builder.

In normal time mode a clock will display the in-game time, and in system time mode it will display your current system time.

It requires QMods and Modding Helper in order to run, so be sure to install them before adding the Base Clocks mod.

Nitrox Multiplayer Mod

Image Credit: NexusMods

It can get lonely after spending so much time underwater. That’s why it’s a good thing the Nitrox multiplayer mod has come to stave off the solitary blues. It’s a little limited in its current form, but it does the job for showing off your base and doing a bit of basic exploration with a friend.

The mod is a lot more stable than it was at its initial release, but it can still be a little buggy. Still, it’s a small price to pay to show off your incredible underwater base with your pals!

Prawn Upgrade Access

Image Credit: NexusMods

The Prawn Suit in Subnautica is a bipedal mechanical walker designed for use in extreme-pressure and zero-gravity environments.

It allows players to move quickly across the sea-bed and comes with its own beacon.

The suit features a variety of interchangeable arm-tools from drills to grapple hooks.

Ordinarily, the player has to exit the vehicle to make upgrades and swap out the arms, which can be a pain considering how often you tend to go between drill and grapple tools.

With this mod, players can change prawn upgrades and arms while piloting the prawn suit, saving a lot of time.

Pressing slot 1 or 2 will bring up the upgrades PDA.

Map

Image Credit: NexusMods

Another example of a small mod that makes the game a more enjoyable experience. This map mod adds a map to the PDA on the “Beacon Manager” tab, making access a lot faster, and is one of our choices for best Subnautica mods.

The map opens with the M key, and the Ping Manager with N. You can add tracked icons to the map including those for wrecks, heat, and vents, with remote map room scanning also available.

There are several types and levels of maps (topographic, biomes, Jellyshroom, Lost River, Inactive Lava Zone, Active Lava Zone), and also the ability to assign colors to certain areas.

Docked Vehicle Storage

Image Credit: NexusMods

Inventory management is a big part of Subnautica, with the spoils of an exploratory run usually removed from the docked vehicle by hand.

This mod adds a new locker that automatically extracts the items out of the vehicle’s storage when you dock it in your base or your Cyclops.

Additionally, it adds a docked vehicle management terminal into the Moon Pool.

It’s a huge time-saver which eliminates one of the more obtuse aspects of the game.

Vibrant Shader

Image Credit: NexusMods

Functional mods are all well and good, but sometimes you just want to make a game look prettier.

I say prettier because Subnautica is already a very good-looking game, presenting a rich underwater world with a distinct and light art style.

This mod adds even more vibrancy to the world, making it look even better, and is definitely one of the best Subnautica mods when it comes to visual improvements.

It can easily be toggled on or off using F10, so it’s easy to see if it’s a shader you want to go along with.

Improved Alien Containment

Image Credit: NexusMods

The Alien Containment is a large, cylindrical aquarium which can be filled with Fauna that has been caught or hatched by the player.

It can be used to breed animals of the same species, with it gradually filling up with up to 10 animals. Plant-life can also be added in, and can have distinct effects on the containment’s inhabitants.

This mod adds a level of depth to the Alien Containment, adding a requirement that specific plants are present in the containment’s planter before eggs can be laid or hatched.

It also allows players to power the base using captured Ampeels contained within the Alien Containment.

Hard Mode Shader

Image Credit: NexusMods

Subnautica has a variety of different difficulty levels available to the player. Survival Mode is the game’s normal setting, with very little penalty for dying.

Hardcore takes everything a step further, restricting resources like food and oxygen, amounting to a much more difficult experience. A great way to sit somewhere in between the two is to use this mod.

It adds a dark shader to the game, making exploration more dangerous and requiring the player to use a flashlight.

It adds a spookiness to the proceedings which drastically alters the tone and feel of the game, making it feel more alien and hostile as a result.

Upgraded Vehicles

Image Credit: NexusMods

To shake things up a little bit from the mid-game phase onward, this Upgraded Vehicles mod adds a few new vehicles to your game to play around with.

These are a little more durable and some of them don’t even require any upgrade modules.

The mod also adds a couple new items to improve your survivability and better damage reduction, and is one of the most useful, and best Subnautica mods you can download.



EasyCraft

Image Credit: NexusMods

As the name suggests, this mod streamlines the crafting process in Subnautica so you don’t have to waste as much time muddling around in menus.

With this mod, you can automatically craft items from a blueprint, while making use of ingredients and resources that you might have in nearby storage units.



BlueprintTracker

Image Credit: NexusMods

This is a very simple quality of life mod that should make it easier for you to track down the materials you need to craft an item.

All you have to do is pin a blueprint of the item you want to craft, and the game will keep track of what other materials or resources you need to complete the crafting process. It’s not much, but it gets the job done.

AutosortLockers

Image Credit: NexusMods

Nothing in more frustrating than returning to your base, and then trying to search through your storage containers for a particular item you need at that moment in time.

This AutosortLockers mod will automatically tidy up all your junk in your containers, making it much easier for you to find what you’re looking for.



MoonpoolVehicleRepair

Image Credit: NexusMods

Yet another quality of life mod, this one allows you to repair your vehicles easily straight from the Moonpool!

All you have to do is dock the vehicle in the Moonpool, and the mod will do the rest.

No hassle at all.

Seamoth Storage Access

Image Credit: NexusMods

This is a pretty simple, yet effective, mod.

To give players greater ease of access to their inventories, and just make things more convenient overall, the Seamoth Storage Access mod lets you access the Seamoth storage compartments from within the Seamoth itself, which means you don’t have to go outside to interact with them.



Fish Overflow Distributor

Image Credit: NexusMods

If you like having fish in Subnautica, you might consider installing this mod for your next gameplay session.

When you breed fish in the alien containment, they will be automatically transferred to bio reactors within the same base once the containment itself is full.

This will allow the breeding process to continue without you having to do any extra steps.

Decorations Mod

Image Credit: NexusMods

This mod is for those who love decorating. It adds a fabricator, which lets you craft new items for your base.

The following items will be available to craft:

5 different posters

7 different glass containers

3 different lab equipments

3 different lab furnitures

3 different computers (customizable)

10 different circuit boxes

5 different bottles

2 different cups

3 different dishes

7 different office supplies

6 different leviathan dolls

6 different skeletons parts

3 different accessories

4 different toys

Laser Cannon

Image Credit: NexusMods

When you’re tired of having to bail away from enemies trying to get in the way of your deep-sea exploration, then you’ll want to resort to this handy Laser Cannon Subnautica mod.

As the name suggests, this mod adds a new craftable module to the Seamoth that can be made from the Vehicle Upgrade Console. Once equipped, players can switch the laser cannon on with quickslot buttons and then press and hold the left-mouse button to unleash laserbeam chaos deep underwater.

Realistic Recipes and Increased Difficulty

Image Credit: NexusMods

This mod is for players who want a bigger challenge in Subnautica.

As the title suggests, this mod will adjust prices for all blueprints to make them a bit more realistic, and also make the game as a whole more challenging, but also fun in a new way.

We don’t recommend this for newcomers of course, but veterans might be interested in this.

Seamoth Sprint

Image Credit: NexusMods

Find that your Seamoth’s just too darn slow? Well, fear not, as the Seamoth Sprint mod for Subnautica helps you address this exact problem.

The mod allows players to hold Left-Shift — or another key, it’s configurable! — to cause the Seamoth to boost 1.5x faster at the cost of 2x energy consumption. The boost speed and energy consumption rates are also both configurable in the app, so if you want to just zip about the sea without a care in the world for energy consumption, you can most certainly set that up.

The cherry on top of the generously-iced cake? There’s a different pitch and volume to the Seamoth when you’re boosting around, just so you know you’ve definitely got your pedal to the aquatic metal!

Inventory Size

Image Credit: NexusMods

Nobody really likes inventory management in games. You can claim you love the thrill of being overburdened and having to decide what beloved treasures you’ve horded on your adventure you’ll have to get rid of, but everyone pours one out for the fallen homies when they’re back at their base and in the cozy surroundings of ample storage containers. Anyway, there’s an aptly-named Inventory Size Subnautica mod you should probably download if that ramble sounds a bit like you!

Simply put, it let’s you change the size of the player inventory, adding scrolling to the UI if it’s required.

That does it for our list of the best Subnautica mods you absolutely can’t keep playing without! Let us know any we might have missed down below.

