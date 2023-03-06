Best Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand Classes For PvP, All 3 Ranked

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s newest subclass, Strand, has been dominating the PvE scene for the last week. That said, PvP is a much different story for Strand, as players are becoming accustomed to the new grapple and movement abilities. However, only one class can shine amongst them. So today, let’s rank all of the Strand classes for PvP in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

3. Broodweaver

Broodweavers are primarily a PvE-based subclass, meaning they got the short end of the stick regarding PvP abilities to use. Their main gimmick is to summon Threadlings, the “mini-buddy” for the class. However, while they can spawn them occasionally via their class ability, most of their ability to create Threadlings comes from defeating multiple enemies, which is rare in PvP. On the other hand, their super, Needlestorm, is excellent for covering large areas as a quick one-off.

2. Berserker

Berserkers are probably the most “balanced” amongst the Strand classes, as their abilities allow them to shine in both PvE and PvP activities. The main gimmick of Berserkers is to Suspend their enemies via their Barricade, allowing them to either retreat or charge the Suspended enemy however they please.

In PvP, Suspend is incredibly strong, as lifting your opponent off the ground and going from first-person to third-person is challenging to counter. The Bladefury Super is also a menace to deal with, as the Berserker gains more mobility than ever, rivaling that of a Hunter. However, only one class can sit at the top, and it probably wasn’t too hard to guess from the start.

1. Threadrunner

Hunters have always dominated the PvP scene; now, they have yet another top-tier subclass to work with. Threadrunners can grapple multiple times in a row thanks to their aspect, giving them more mobility than ever before. On top of that, their melee ability is a knife that can track and ricochet off enemies and then come back to the Hunter. Last but not least, their super, Silkstrike, is far and away the best mobile super in the game, giving them the ability to out-range other mobile supers while becoming virtually unkillable thanks to their dodge.

Hunters continue to be blessed with new ways to dominate PvP absolutely, and Strand looks to be their new best friend with that.

