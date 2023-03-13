All WWE 2K23 Showcase Matches and Rewards, Listed.

Image Source: Visual Concepts

Hustle. Loyalty. Respect. WWE 2K23’s Showcase mode is set to follow the illustrious career of the incomparable John Cena. At this point, Cena has far exceeded legendary status both with the WWE Universe and fans of the WWE 2K series. This year’s showcase mode is set to offer a clever twist this time around though. Rather than follow the leader of the C-Nation on his road to the top, fans will get to relive his most crushing defeats and will be placed in the boots of his greatest rivals. Here’s our list of all the WWE 2K23 Showcase Matches and their rewards.

ALL WWE 23K23 Showcase Matches and Rewards

There are a total of 14 Showcase Matches which upon completion can unlock new wrestlers for the roster and arenas. Each of the matches takes place at key points of Cena’s industry-defining 20-year-long career. You can check out the full list below and what rewards are up for grabs upon winning each match.

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle, Smackdown 2002 – John Cena ’02, Kurt Angle ’02, Smackdown Arena ’02

John Cena vs. Batista, SummerSlam 2008 – John Cena ’08, Batista ’08, SummerSlam Arena ’08

John Cena vs. Edge, SummerSlam 2006 -John Cena ’06, Edge ’06, SummerSlam Arena ’06

John Cena vs. Edge, New Years Revolution 2006 – Lita, New Years Revolution Arena ’06

John Cena vs. Triple H, Night of Champions 2008 – Triple H ’08 Night of Champions Arena ’08

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, SummerSlam 2014 – John Cena ’14, Brock Lesnar ’14, SummerSlam Arena ’14

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Backlash 2003 -John Cena ’03, Brock Lesnar ’03, Backlash Arena ’03

John Cena vs. Undertaker, Vengeance 2003 – Undertaker ’03, Vengeance Arena ’03

John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Hell in a Cell 2009 -John Cena ’09, Randy Orton 09, Hell in a Cell Arena ’09

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, SummerSlam 2021 – John Cena ’21, Roman Reigns ’21, SummerSlam Arena ’21

John Cena vs. The Rock, WrestleMania 28 – John Cena ’12, The Rock ’12, WrestleMania 28 Arena

John Cena vs. AJ Styles, SummerSlam 2016 -John Cena ’16, AJ Styles ’16, SummerSlam Arena ’16

John Cena vs. Undertaker, WrestleMania 34 – John Cena ’18, Undertaker ’18, WrestleMania 34 Arena

John Cena vs. RVD, One Night Stand 2006 – RVD, ECW One Night Stand Arena 2006

That’s everything we know about all of the WWE 2K23 Showcase Matches and their rewards. Be sure to check out our ongoing coverage below.

