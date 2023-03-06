WWE 2K23: All Confirmed Superstars & DLC Bonuses

Image via 2K Sports

After a year away to fix a vast array of issues, WWE came back stronger than ever with the release of WWE 2K22. Now they’re looking to build upon that success, and they’re bringing some heavy hitters with them — and perhaps a couple of surprises. With that in mind, we’re here to reveal every superstar in WWE 2K23.

How Many Superstars Are in WWE 2K23

In total, the WWE 2K23 roster will be home to 178 wrestlers. That includes current and past superstars, as well as skin variants and DLC-exclusive content. We’ve listed the full roster for you in alphabetical order down below.

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cactus Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ezekiel

Faarooq

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Bálor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Julius Creed

Kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

GUNTHER

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

Needless to say, there are plenty of superstars to choose from. As for the surprises, Grammy-winning recording artist Bad Bunny burst on the scene at WrestleMania 37 and has continued making sporadic appearances for WWE since. Not to be over-shadowed, of course, social media megastar Logan Paul also joins this hefty list of superstars.

Additional WWE 2K23 Pre-Order Roster Bonuses

Ruthless Aggression Pack

Brock Lesnar ’01

The Prototype

Randy Orton ’02

Leviathan

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Bad Bunny

But that’s not all. WWE 2K23 has also announced five separate DLC packs that can either be acquired separately or through the Season Pass.

Steiner Row Pack – Release Date: April 19

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab (Manager only)

Pretty Sweet Pack – Release Date: May 17

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack – Release Date: June 14

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack – Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack – Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer



That’s all we’ve got for now with regard to every superstar in WWE 2K23. Players can get their hands on it March 17, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Or, depending on which edition you pre-order, Early Access begins three days sooner on March 14, 2023.

