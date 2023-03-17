All The Resistance Tycoon Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: roblox

If there’s one genre that’s pretty rare to see on Roblox, it’s horror games that are inspired by Naughty Dog’s survival horror franchise, The Last of Us. Enter: The Resistance Tycoon which takes the worldwide infection narrative of the aforementioned PlayStation console exclusive and transplants it into a wave-based shooter where you must build an army, upgrade your troops, and defend yourselves from the shuffling undead. For those on the lookout for all the Roblox codes in The Resistance Tycoon, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started.

All Working Codes in The Resistance Tycoon on Roblox

Here are all the active codes that you can redeem in The Resistance Tycoon to nab you free in-game items in The Resistance Tycoon:

1000likes – Free Nuke

– Free Nuke bloater1 – $5,000

All Expired Codes in The Resistance Tycoon on Roblox

Unfortunately, the following codes no longer work in the game:

500likes – Redeem code for a free Nuke

How to Redeem Codes in The Resistance Tycoon

Much like many other games on Roblox, redeeming codes in The Resistance Tycoon is as easy as ABC. If you’re struggling, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, launch The Resistance Tycoon on Roblox.

Next, tap on the purple Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of the screen (as highlighted in the image down below).

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list of working codes above. Make sure the code is 100% correct as the code will not work otherwise.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the Roblox codes in The Resistance Tycoon. If you’re hankering for more Roblox content, here’s why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends.

Related Posts