All Spring Breakout Quests & Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite’s 24.10 patch went live on March 29, bringing the first major update of Chapter 4’s second season – which introduced MEGA content back in early March.

As part of the Easter content, and in line with previous Chapters, there’s a series of brand new Spring Breakout Quests for players to complete. Doing so will open up a series of rewards that mainly include XP but, at certain checkpoints, also include cosmetic items. Here, we’re taking you through every Spring Breakout quest and reward in Fortnite Chapter 4.

All Spring Breakout Quests & Rewards

Spring Breakout quests are released daily in Fortnite, with a new one to be dropped at 6am PST / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

When the update first dropped there was an issue with the quests displaying as ‘Completed’ in-game, but Epic have addressed this promptly.

Specifically, the quests that will release over the course of the event, which ends on April 11, 2023, are as follows:

Spring Breakout Daily Quest Reward Visit three Cherry Blossom tree displays Bloomback Sack back bling Collect a Golden Egg 20,000 XP Hire a Specialist Character 20,000 XP Deal 50 damage to players with a Specialist Character 20,000 XP Swim in the hot springs at Steamy Springs 20,000 XP Deal 100 damage to players while under the effects of a Hope Egg Shell Smash spray Give a hired Specialist Character a command 20,000 XP Place four Chicken Crossing signs at Frenzy Fields or Kenjutsu Crossing The Works loading screen Talk to Cluck 20,000 XP Deal 1000 damage to structures with an Egg Launcher 20,000 XP Consumer two Heal Eggs and a piece of meat in a single match 20,000 XP Jump 50 times in a single match Spring Breakout banner icon

There are also some quests and rewards that are available to players from the event’s launch, rather than releasing daily. These are outlined below:

Spring Breakout Quest Reward Consume 10 pieces of food 20,000 XP Deal 500 damage with shotguns 20,000 XP Eliminate three opponents with a sniper rifle 20,000 XP Catch two fish 20,000 XP Travel 300 meters while swimming 20,000 XP Search 15 chests 20,000 XP

Finally, there are a series of rewards available as players complete the daily quests (some of which are outlined above). These are as follows:

Daily Quest To Complete Reward Day 1 Bloomback Sack back bling Day 7 Shell Smash spray Day 9 The Works loading screen Day 12 A Spring Breakout banner icon Any 12 Spring Breakout quests Nannerbloom Hammer pickaxe Any 22 Spring Breakout quests Fresh Flyer glider

The Nannerbloom Hammer Pickaxe and Fresh Flyer glider are pictured below, with Epic revealing how they’ll look ahead of time.

Epic Games via Twinfinite

That’s all there is to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s Spring Breakout Quests and Rewards. Be sure to keep it tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest on Epic’s building battle royale, including the related content detailed below.

