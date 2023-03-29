Connect with us

All Spring Breakout Quests & Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Character with Grenade Launcher next to logo
Epic Games
Eggs-ellent challenges!
Fortnite’s 24.10 patch went live on March 29, bringing the first major update of Chapter 4’s second season – which introduced MEGA content back in early March.

As part of the Easter content, and in line with previous Chapters, there’s a series of brand new Spring Breakout Quests for players to complete. Doing so will open up a series of rewards that mainly include XP but, at certain checkpoints, also include cosmetic items. Here, we’re taking you through every Spring Breakout quest and reward in Fortnite Chapter 4.

All Spring Breakout Quests & Rewards

Spring Breakout quests are released daily in Fortnite, with a new one to be dropped at 6am PST / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

When the update first dropped there was an issue with the quests displaying as ‘Completed’ in-game, but Epic have addressed this promptly.

Specifically, the quests that will release over the course of the event, which ends on April 11, 2023, are as follows:

Spring Breakout Daily QuestReward
Visit three Cherry Blossom tree displaysBloomback Sack back bling 
Collect a Golden Egg20,000 XP
Hire a Specialist Character20,000 XP
Deal 50 damage to players with a Specialist Character20,000 XP
Swim in the hot springs at Steamy Springs20,000 XP
Deal 100 damage to players while under the effects of a Hope EggShell Smash spray
Give a hired Specialist Character a command20,000 XP
Place four Chicken Crossing signs at Frenzy Fields or Kenjutsu CrossingThe Works loading screen
Talk to Cluck20,000 XP
Deal 1000 damage to structures with an Egg Launcher20,000 XP
Consumer two Heal Eggs and a piece of meat in a single match20,000 XP
Jump 50 times in a single matchSpring Breakout banner icon

There are also some quests and rewards that are available to players from the event’s launch, rather than releasing daily. These are outlined below:

Spring Breakout QuestReward
Consume 10 pieces of food20,000 XP
Deal 500 damage with shotguns20,000 XP
Eliminate three opponents with a sniper rifle20,000 XP
Catch two fish20,000 XP
Travel 300 meters while swimming20,000 XP
Search 15 chests20,000 XP

Finally, there are a series of rewards available as players complete the daily quests (some of which are outlined above). These are as follows:

Daily Quest To CompleteReward
Day 1Bloomback Sack back bling
Day 7Shell Smash spray
Day 9The Works loading screen
Day 12A Spring Breakout banner icon
Any 12 Spring Breakout questsNannerbloom Hammer pickaxe
Any 22 Spring Breakout questsFresh Flyer glider

The Nannerbloom Hammer Pickaxe and Fresh Flyer glider are pictured below, with Epic revealing how they’ll look ahead of time.

Fortnite Spring Breakout Rewards in game
Epic Games via Twinfinite

That’s all there is to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s Spring Breakout Quests and Rewards. Be sure to keep it tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest on Epic’s building battle royale, including the related content detailed below.

