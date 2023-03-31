All Ingredient Combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event
The Spices from the West event has made a delicious return to Genshin Impact, allowing players to test their cooking skills. Each recipe will help Nazafarin progress further with her research to create unique dishes for any hungry companion. Here’s everything you need to know about all the ingredient combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search event.
Genshin Impact Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event Ingredients
Travelers can unlock the Spices from the West: Northerly Search event by reaching Adventure Rank 20, as well as completing the A Teapot to Call Home and Idle Teapot Talk World Quests to obtain the Serenitea Pot. Once you’ve achieved those requirements, you can open the Events Overview section to begin the quest in Mondstadt. From there, players must enter their Serenitea Pot from their Gadget and go to the Events Overview page again to select ‘Event Details.’
In this section, you’ll see all the recipes for Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search event. However, the ingredients list will only unlock daily, so stay tuned for more items as time progresses.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Cool and Sour-Sweet
|Valberry (Wilds & Stormbearer Mountains), Wolfhook (Wilds & Wolvendom), and Mint (Wilds)
Over the week, the other six recipes will be revealed, but you can still cook up some recipes for allies to earn Companionship EXP. All you have to do is utilize the spices you create with various dishes and invite them to bestow a meal, which can vary based on their preferences.
A minigame will trigger when players begin cooking up the ingredients, where they must time their actions at the right moment to insert the resources.
To add seasoning to the dishes, you can select the ‘Use Seasoning’ option while on the Spices From the West: Northerly Search page and give it to any character to boost up Companionship EXP.
Genshin Impact Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event Character Preferences
Since the latest Spices from the West storyline is based in the northern region, players can only make dishes with the spices from this primary area. Here are all the characters’ favorite meals that can help satisfy their hunger.
|Meals
|Characters
|Calla Lily Seafood Soup
|Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu, Hu Tao
|Chicken-Mushroom Skewer
|Tighnari, Tartaglia, Bennett, Hu Tao
|Cold Cut Platter
|Chongyun, Kaeya, Mika, Qiqi, Rosaria, Fischl, Razor, Yun Jin, Ayato, Yelan, Bennett, Diluc, Thoma
|Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake
|Sayu, Sucrose, Dori, Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu, Yanfei
|Fisherman’s Toast
|Jean, Layla, Shenhe, Yae Miko, Itto, Kokomi, Klee
|Fried Radish Balls
|Heizou, Collei, Dori
|Mint Jelly
|Sucrose, Xiao, Chongyun, Eula, Qiqi, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Albedo, Itto, Gorou, Ayato, Nilou, Dehya, Yoimiya
|Mushroom Pizza
|Jean, Sayu, Ayaka, Shenhe, Tighnari, Yaoyao, Kujou Sara, Yae Miko, Candace, Thoma
|Mondstadt Grilled Fish
|Kazuha, Xiao, Diona, Kaeya, Mika, Collei, Beidou, Keqing, Razor, Yun Jin, Barbara, Xingqiu, Hu Tao, Klee
|Northern Smoked Chicken
|Faruzan, Venti, Chongyun, Kaeya, Ayaka, Mika, Qiqi, Yaoyao, Razor, Ningguang, Zhongli, Ayato, Yelan, Bennett, Thoma, Xiangling
|Radish Veggie Soup
|Ganyu, Lisa, Noelle, Kokomi
|Satisfying Salad
|Venti, Wanderer, Chongyun, Eula, Qiqi, Lisa, Noelle, Mona, Kokomi
|Steak
|Sayu, Mika, Rosaria, Alhaitham, Collei, Cyno, Kujou Sara, Razor, Yun Jin, Kokomi, Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Xinyan
|Sticky Honey Roast
|Sayu, Venti, Rosaria, Yaoyao, Beidou, Cyno, Kuki Shinobu, Razor, Yun Jin, Zhongli, Candace, Ayato, Tartaglia, Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Thoma, Xiangling, Xinyan
|Sunshine Sprat
|Kazuha, Heizou, Diona, Ayaka, Mika, Alhaitham, Dori, Keqing, Razor, Albedo, Ningguang, Barbara, Xingqiu, Bennett, Diluc, Hu Tao, Klee
|Tea Break Pancake
|Sucrose, Eula, Layla, Nahida, Dori, Lisa, Raiden Shogun, Albedo, Itto, Gorou, Noelle, Nilou, Dehya, Yoimiya
You can also give meals to Paimon, but keep in mind that this doesn’t boost up any Companionship EXP. If you aren’t sure how to interact with a character while inside the Serenitea Pot, you can place them via the hand icon and give them the meal instantly. Players can also learn more about them through their descriptions and voice memos, where they mention their dislikes and likes for food.
That does it for our guide on all the ingredient combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search event. For more Version 3.5 content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about the latest patch notes.
