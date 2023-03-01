Image Source: Warner Bros

Ancient magic is one of the key elements to the main story in Hogwarts Legacy, and unique to the player’s character and their development arc. However, this special ability is not restricted to cutscenes or quest-specific battles. You are able to use ancient magic anywhere and everywhere in the game like every other type of magic, but to take full advantage you’ll want to track down certain locations that will optimize your output. Let’s dive into all Ancient Magic Hotspot locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Use Ancient Magic in Hogwarts Legacy

To harness this power, you have an ancient magic gauge located in the bottom right corner that allows you to use bursts of ancient magic on enemies when each bar fills. All it takes is a tap of L1 + R1 on the controller when an enemy is highlighted. While perks like Talent points can help buffer the rate that your ancient magic gauge fills, there is only one way to increase the gauge itself to its maximum potential.

What Are Ancient Magic Hotspots and How to Find Them

To increase the number of bars on your ancient magic gauge, you must search every corner of the world map for ancient magic hotspots, which are concentrated pools of ancient magic found on the ground in random areas of the game. They are denoted on your map by the familiar ancient magic swirly icon seen within the game’s title.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To reach them, simply fly your broom to each of the locations. You’ll know that you’re close to the hotspot when lights start to burst around you and guide you in a certain direction. Once found, interact with the hotspot, which will then activate a certain number of ancient magic traces in the immediate area that you must find to complete the task. Revelio will make finding them all much easier.

There are a total of 20 Ancient Magic Hotspots to find in the game. Finding all of them will increase your ancient magic gauge to a staggering 5 bars. This is not only incredibly handy for more difficult enemies, but for completing the Finishing Touches Achievement/Trophy, which requires the player to hit every type of enemy in the game with ancient magic.

Broken down by area, here is our in-depth guide to finding all 20 Ancient Magic Hotspots and how to solve each one.

Forbidden Forest (2 Hotspot Locations)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 1

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is found to the left of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame, inside a ruined castle covered in spiderwebs. Beware that there are spider enemies in the area, so have some good fire magic at the ready.

After activating the hotspot, use Revelio to locate the 3 magic traces you need to grab.

The first is directly to your right, tucked against a stone wall.

The second trace is directly to the left of the first one. Jump over a small brick ledge and peek under a broken wooden platform to find it hidden underneath.

The third trace is back near where you found the hotspot. Cast Incendio to remove spiderwebs off a nearby archway. The trace will be on top of a tall wooden platform next to a chest.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 2

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is a bit unique and found further west in the Forbidden Forest, just south of the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame inside another ruined castle. This one contains 4 frog statues lined up against a wall, which are part of completing the trial.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

After activating the hotspot, 3 magic traces will disperse that need to be collected.

The first trace is reached by interacting with the fourth frog on the far right side. You’ll be transported directly in front of the trace, and pick it up. Slide down the floor to make it back to the entrance.

Interact with the third frog on the right to be transported to a wooden platform above the castle grounds. Head west along the platform until you find a broken gap. Jump across it to grab the second trace.

Back again at the entrance, interact with the first frog on the far left to get transported to a room with the third and final trace.

Hogsmeade Valley (1 Hotspot Location)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is located west of the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame, right in front of the gate of a ruined castle. Upon interacting with the hotspot, 3 magic traces will disperse that need to be collected.

With a swish of Revelio, the first trace can be seen just behind the door in front of you. To bypass this, go up and climb the ladder to the right. Cast Incendio on the vines blocking the arched doorway. The first magic trace is just beyond.

The second trace is in the same room, atop a wooden platform. Simply climb up the platform to reach it.

To reach the third trace, use the default spell on the gear pulley holding up a platform. The platform will crash below, opening a gap for you to jump into where the trace is found.

North Hogwarts Region (1 Hotspot Location)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is located by the Collector’s Cave Floo Flame. Walk up to the hotspot at the entrance to the ruins to release 3 magic traces.

The first trace is directly in front of you. Cast Incendio to clear the leaves and vines from the archway. Walk up to the pedestal the trace rests on and you’ll automatically absorb it.

The second trace is down below. Look behind the same pedestal to see a rickety wooden platform. Cast Depulso on it to open the way down and jump in. The trace will be sitting to the left of a nearby sarcophagus.

The third trace is in the same room. Look east to see a handle on the wall that can be pulled with Accio. The third trace will be revealed for you to grab. To exit the tomb you need to cast Accio again on the bones littered around the room. These will amass into a bridge that will lead you out.

Hogwarts Valley (6 Hotspot Locations)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 1

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is located southwest of the Lower Hogsfield Floo Flame. Head to the overgrown ruins nearby. The hotspot is found in the courtyard area. Upon activating it, there are 3 scattered traces to collect.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

The first trace is in the southwestern corner of the courtyard area, behind a locked door. To reach it, make your way outside of the courtyard through the eastern entrance. Hang a sharp right and follow the castle wall until you spot a pile of barrels blocking a hole in the wall. Destroy them to find the first trace on the other side.

The second trace is in the southern corner of the courtyard atop a wooden platform. Near that spot is a doorway blocked by wooden panels. Cast Depulso to destroy the blockage and you’ll find a handled box on the other side. Cast Accio to pull the box over beneath the overhanging platform, then cast Levioso to raise it high enough to climb and reach the platform. The second trace is yours.

The third trace is on the western side of the courtyard, in a closed off room. Accio the same box from before over to you, and then use Levioso once more to raise the box high up to climb to the top of the room. Once up top, you’ll see a hole in the roof to drop down into. When you arrive, grab the last trace to complete the trial.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 2

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is found southeast of the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, at yet another ruined castle. Head inside the courtyard on the castle to see a large wooden platform. On the side of this platform are a bunch of vines. Cast Incendio to get rid of them and reveal a ladder to the top. Climb it and atop the high platform you’ll find the hotspot. Activate it to disperse the 3 magic traces you’ll collect.

The first trace is directly in front of the platform you’re on, behind a locked gate. Cast Depulso on the near spinning pillar to open the gate and retrieve the trace.

The second trace is in the northeast area of the ruins. Find a small archway covered in more vines, and use Incendio to clear it out. Run through to find a handled box near a platform and a ladder. Cast Accio to bring the box over to the platform and then cast Levioso to raise the box high enough to climb up top. Climb the nearby ladder to find the second trace.

To find the third trace, head down the spiral staircase until you find another door with a spinning pillar next to it. Cast Depulso to open it and head through before making a sharp right. Follow the platform until you find more vines. Cast Incendio to get rid of them and find a ladder ahead. Climb up it to find the third trace.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 3

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is found south of the Brocburrow Floo Flame. It’s located outside the nearby ruined castle near a giant spiderweb. Interact with the hotspot to disperse the 3 traces you need to gather.

The first trace is directly in front of you, on the other side of the spiderweb. Burn it with Incendio to retrieve it.

Follow the path and defeat the eight-legged enemies that confront you. The second trace is behind another set of spiderwebs.

From there, look around you to find a broken wagon near some stables. Climb the wagon to reach the nearby ledge atop the stables that leads to a hole in the wall. Head through that hole to find the third and final trace within.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 4

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is located southeast from the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. Head towards the center of the ruined castle grounds to activate the hotspot and disperse 3 magic traces for collecting. Before moving on, look around you to find a familiar gold handle on the wall. Cast Accio to pull out a platform that you’ll need later.

To find the first trace, go towards the north wall to find a doorway covered with vines. Cast Incendio to clear the vines and head in. Find your way below the wooden panels to the floor below. Destroy the boxes that block your way to find the trace hidden in the corner. Climb the nearby ladder to get back out.

Back on the ground, go and used the platform you created earlier to climb up and find the second trace.

From here, climb the ladders to reach the top of the tower. Destroy the boxes covering the entrance to the tower and head in. Kill the spider hatchlings inside and then retrieve the third trace.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 5

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is located closest to the Keenbridge Floo Flame. From there you can follow the path westward until you reach the ruins of a house seen on the map above. Find the hotspot on the patio area of the ruins and activate it to disperse 3 magic traces.

The first trace can be seen atop the chimney above the fireplace. Use your broomstick to fly up and grab it.

The second trace wandered off a bit. Find it to the southwest atop a small grassy hill.

The third and final trace is back in the direction of the Floo Flame you likely used to get here. Turn your broom and slowly fly eastward until you spot the trace sitting atop a stone. Use Revelio if you get yourself turned around.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 6

Image source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

This hotspot is also closest to the Keenbridge Floo Flame. Turn Southwest and use your broom to fly towards the house sitting on a ledge. The hotspot can be found near the ruins’ entrance. Approach to disperse its 3 magical traces.

To find the first trace, Cast Incendio on the vines covering the nearby doorway. Once inside, look to your right to find the trace sitting behind some boxes.

For the second trace, look to your left and cast Accio or Wingardium Leviosa on the nearby movable platform. Place it in front of the hole you just opened up for the first trace. Climb up to the ledge to find a ladder, then climb that to reach a higher ledge where another movable platform sits. Move towards the northeast edge of the platform. Behind it, a pathway leads to the second magic trace.

Return to the platform and cast Levioso on the platform you just moved. Climb up to the highest ledge of the house to find the third trace sitting on the other side. You can also simply fly up on your broomstick to reach it as well.

Feldcroft Region (4 Hotspot Locations)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 1

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To find this hotspot, head north from the North Feldcroft Floo Flame until you reach a plateau area with a stone platform near the edge. Interact with the hotspot sitting on the platform to disperse the 3 magic traces to be gathered.

Walk down the staircase from the platform to find the first magic trace.

Continue on the same path toward the stone ruins in the distance. On the left side of these ruins is an entrance covered by vines. Cast Incendio to get rid of it and uncover the second magic trace.

From there, climb the ladder to reach the top of the ruins. Up there you’ll find the third magic trace. Alternatively, you can use your broom to reach the top.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 2

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To find this hotspot, head northeast from the Rockwood Castle Floo Flame. Once you reach the river, follow it until you find a small tower. Drop down onto the ledge facing the river and the ancient magic hotspot will be on top of a large rock. Activate it to disperse 3 magic traces for collecting.

The first trace will appear directly in front of you. Climb up the ladder to reach the platform where it sits and grab it.

To find the second trace, continue to climb up until you reach a ledge you can jump on. Cast Incendio to get rid of the brush and climb up the ledge to find the trace sitting nearby.

Continue left through the wooden panels and then turn right. Here you’ll find a boulder being held up on a platform by a pulley that’s obstructing the path. Use your basic cast to shoot it down, and the third magic trace lies on the other side.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 3

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To find this hotspot, head directly east from the Feldroft Floo Flame. Soon enough you will find more ruins, and a blocked doorway. Use Depulso to unblock it, and the ancient magic hotspot is just beyond. Activate it to disperse the 3 magic traces you need to retrieve.

The first trace is hidden within a ruined stone pillar directly in front of you.

To obtain the second trace you must consider one of two routes. Either fight the mob of trolls that surround the tent the trace hides within, or sneak past all of them and retrieve it with no harm no foul.

To reach the third magic trace, you’ll need your broom. Look northward to see the remains of a castle tower. The trace sits atop the tower, so fly up to collect it.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 4

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To locate this hotspot, travel to the Irondale Floo Flame and look to the south for a rock formation. Follow it until you see a castle with blue/yellow banners, and the ancient magic hotspot will be in front of a big archway with banners on either side. Activate it to disperse 3 magic traces.

Head into the castle and hang a right, where you’ll find the first trace trapped behind some vines. Burn them away with Incendio.

For the second trace, simply backtrack to the arch you came in from and look up. The trace will be sitting atop a platform above the doorway. Either climb the platforms on the right side to reach it, or use your broom and fly up to it.

From this platform you can look south to find the third trace sitting on the ground. Zoom over on your broom to collect it.

Poidsear Coast (2 Hotspot Locations)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 1

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To reach this hotspot, head south from the Phoenix Mountain Cave Floo Flame until you see a brick house. The ancient magic pool will be right by the front door. Activate it to disperse 3 magic traces.

NOTE: You’ll need Alohomora Level 1 to break the lock on the door. If you haven’t unlocked the spell yet, here is a guide for where to find the Alohomora quest and upgrade it to Level 3.

Once inside, walk straight and cast Depulso to remove the wooden boards on another doorway. Walk through and look to your left. Use Depulso again to remove the wall of rocks. Behind it will be the first magic trace.

For the second trace, this time head back through the doorway and look right. Clear the debris and cast Accio on the moveable platform. Move it to the northwest corner of the room and place it on top of the pile of broken wood. Cast Levioso on the platform and climb up it. Cast Incendio on the spiderwebs. Jump across the gap to the other side of the floor and follow the path until you find the second magic trace.

Use the ladder to climb up to the next floor. Carefully navigate across the ceiling beams to the other side of the floor. Grab the third and final trace to finish the trial.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 2

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To find this hotspot, from the South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame look towards a nearby bridge. The ancient magic pool will be right at the start of the bridge. Activate it to disperse 3 magic traces.

For the first trace, cross the bridge and look at the building to your left. Climb up the platform and cast Depulso on the wooden boards to clear the way and grab the trace. Jump back down afterwards.

For the second trace, head to the building on the right this time and through the main door. Go under the boards on the left side and you’ll see Devil’s Snare blocking the path to the trace. Cast Incendio to quickly clear the Snare and grab the second magic trace.

Cast Incendio again on the Snare vines on the wall where a handle can be pulled out with Accio. This reveals a door to your right with a moveable platform inside. Cast Accio to pull the platform towards the wooden floor above the handle, then Levioso to raise it up. Climb all the way up to the floor to find the third trace.

Marunweem Lake (2 Hotspot Locations)

Ancient Magic Hotspot 1

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

NOTE: You will need Alohomora Level 3 to complete this hotspot!

To find this hotspot, head across the bridge from the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame and the ancient magic pool will be at the other side. Activate it to disperse 3 magic traces.

The first trace is located directly to your left. The camera will pan to it once the trial begins. Use Reparo to rebuild a wooden platform out of the floorboards scattered around. Use the wooden stairs to climb the ledge and grab the first magic trace.

Walk across the platform you repaired earlier and climb the ledge. Follow the stairs until you reach a bridge mechanism. Cast Accio on the handle across the way to lower the bridge. Cross it and turn the corner, defeating the goblins that come your way. The second magic trace is locked behind a Level 3 door, cast Alohomora to break in. The room inside also contains a Legendary Chest, so don’t forget to grab that too!

Return to where you fought the goblins and look down from an overhanging wooden ledge. The third magic trace sits in a boat down on the water below. Either jump down (no fall damage, don’t worry), or use your broom to reach it and finish the trial.

Ancient Magic Hotspot 2

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To reach this hotspot, head from the Marunweem Lake Floo Flame towards the lake’s edge and go eastward. Soon you’ll reach a house filled with Inferius enemies. Have your Incendio ready.

Defeat the Inferius and the ancient magic pool will be in front of a tombstone with a shield propped against it. Walk over and activate it to disperse its 3 magic traces.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

The first magic trace is directly above you to the right. To reach it, head into the ruins and hang a sharp left, following the wooden structure until you reach a platform you can climb on. Climb all the way up until you’re one platform away. Cast Depulso on the spinning pillar to bring out one last platform, and keep casting until you’re able to jump across it to grab the first magic trace.

For the second trace, turn toward the middle of the ruins until you see a platform with a doorway blocked by a crate. Jump on this platform and use your basic cast on the pulley gear to drop the crate below. Jump across to the other side and then face southwest to jump to that platform next. Look toward the lake to see another platform, jump to it. Follow the wooden path until you see the second magic trace.

The third magic trace is in the middle of the ruins, locked behind a gate. Destroy the boxes to the right to reveal a rotating pillar. Cast Depulso on it to raise the gate and grab the last trace.

Manor Cape (1 Hotspot Location)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To find this hotspot, from the West Manor Cape Floo Flame head northwest up the mountain until you find a large mansion with a courtyard. Head inside the mansion and the ancient magic pool will be near a fire pit. Activate it to disperse 3 magic traces.

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Use Revelio to show a highlighted floor above you. Cast Depulso on it to bring it down along with a movable platform. Cast Wingardium Leviosa to move the platform near the edge, then Levioso to raise it up. Climb up to the ledge to find the first magic trace.

From here, use Revelio again to discover the second magic trace up on a broken floor nearby. Use your broom to zoom up and grab it. Easy pickings.

From here, walk across the wooden panel to find a locked door. Use Alohomora on it and walk through to reveal a frog statue. Interact with it and it’ll send you straight into the third magic trace.

Cragcroftshire (1 Hotspot Location)

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

To find the final hotspot on our list, hop on your broom and head east over the lake from the West Manor Cape Floo Flame. Soon you’ll see castle ruins. Head to the base of the ruins near the doorway with a torch. The ancient magic pool is just past the entrance. Activate it to disperse your last 3 magic traces.

Head up the broken staircase and the first magic trace sits at the top of the stairs. You’ll have to do some careful hopping to reach it.

From here, continue climbing the ruined staircase. Jump on the ledge and make your way to the top, where the second magic trace sits on a platform. Climb it and grab it.

The third magic trace is conveniently located directly below you on a ledge. Cast Revelio to gauge it before you jump down. Trial complete!

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

Congratulations on finding all 20 Ancient Magic Hotspots in Hogwarts Legacy! Be sure to redeem your challenge rewards under the Exploration Tab in your Field Guide to max your ancient magic gauge up to 5 slots!

We hope that this guide proved useful in helping you get closer to that 100% completion achievement and of course becoming the most powerful fifth year student at Hogwarts! Let us know what you liked about this challenge, and any tips you think we may have missed!

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for completing every challenge in Hogwarts Legacy.

