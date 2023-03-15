Connect with us

15 Last of Us PC Memes to Make You Feel Better About the Broken State of the Game

Ellie Glitch in The Last of Us PC
Image Source: Reddit via Faith-ToSpeak
Features

15 Last of Us PC Memes to Make You Feel Better About the Broken State of the Game

These memes are the cure for the PC port’s infection.

Published on

Many players have run into stuttering issues and bizarre graphical glitches throughout The Last of Us PC launch, making the game almost unplayable. While some have come across an odd bushy eyebrowed Joel and Ellie, others have encountered brightly colored neon lights, despite being set in a dimly lit apocalyptic world. But, as the Firefly saying goes, we have to look for the light in the darkness by showing you 15 Last of Us PC memes that can get you through this rickety remake.

PC Joel lookin hella fine
by u/Zerindo in thelastofus

It seems Joel is trying out a new eyebrow look with the latest PC port, but maybe it’s not the right color for you, honey.

Joel from HBO’s The Last of Us predicted the future and saw the wonky mechanics from the latest release.

Only one problem?
by u/IOwnThisAccount in thelastofus

I guess Ellie is trying out Joel’s bushy eyebrow look too, and possibly a new distinct hairstyle as well.

Let’s hope The Bugs of Us: Part 2 doesn’t meet the same negative reviews as the first one.

Wipe down this
by u/barry-savitar-allen in thelastofus

The Last of Us Part 1’s PC version better tread lightly because Breaking Bad’s Walter White has had enough of these ridiculous graphics.

Is Ellie the greatest troll of all time?
by u/Sea-Bird-7979 in thelastofus

Like Marvel’s Drax the Destroyer, Ellie has mastered the ability to stand very still, so now the Infected don’t really stand a chance against her invisibility powers.

The Last of Us x Cyberpunk 2077
by u/retentivenature in thelastofus

Love Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us? Well, now you can combine them with the PC port’s vibrant design.

It was supposed to be one child, Marlene
by u/Faith-ToSpeak in thelastofus

Get ready for more punny jokes and brutal takedowns as the Last of Us’ PC remake introduces multiple Ellies.

They delayed the game to focus on optimization and it still runs like crap on launch day.
by u/Bro-Katan in thelastofus

In the words of Ellie, “If you lie to me one more time, I’m gone. You will never see me again.”

Having a blast on PC
by u/a7x- in thelastofus

Play the Last of Us on PC, they said; it’ll be fun, they said.

Get a literal deep look into Joel Miller in the new PC port, with eyeballs, teeth, and all.

Joel has a new strategy
by u/ArgumentNo6281 in thelastofus

Joel’s latest defensive strategy may finally save Sarah from the horrors in The Last of Us.

Even Joel can’t believe the amount of loading time..
by u/RuneLFox in thelastofus

Not only does The Last of Us PC feature strange mechanics and bugs, but it also breaks the fourth wall.

Tess you good?
by u/Theblockbusterguy in thelastofus

All hail Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos; she has risen to take down all the Infected in the world.

Which one are you? Could it be the Hulk-esque Joel in the third picture or the chaotic blonde waves of Sarah in the last photo?

There are plenty of other memes to go around on various social media platforms to showcase The Last of Us’ eccentric designs and slow performances. But, hopefully, the game can return to its roots with the hotfixes Naughty Dog has been adding to address the issues.

For now, we’ll have to cross our fingers for a better gameplay experience and look for more memes as we laugh off the pain. Let’s just hope that a potential Last of Us: Part 2 remake doesn’t encounter the same problems, especially if it brings back this horrendous eyebrow look onto Abby and Dina.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top