Will Hogwarts Legacy Have DLC Expansions? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche

Hogwarts Legacy is giving fans the game they’ve been expecting for years. Players can finally be magicians themselves, as Hogwarts Legacy allows them to learn potions and spells to fight all kinds of monsters and solve lots of puzzles. While there’s definitely lots to do, some magicians are already wondering will Hogwarts Legacy Have DLC expansion? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will There Be DLC Expansions for Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, no Hogwarts Legacy DLC expansion has been announced yet. That doesn’t mean that can’t change in the future, as long as the game keeps being successful. Other video games at the top of the selling charts have gotten DLC expansions that weren’t announced when the game was first released. Hogwarts Legacy could follow the same timeline.

The fact that the exclusion of Quidditch is a story point during the earlier part of the game, and because you can fly by the Quidditch pitch, it stands to reason to think a future DLC would be focused on playing the sport. Other iconic places don’t appear in the game right now, like the Chamber of Secrets making it another possible addition to a DLC expansion.

At the very least, it wouldn’t be shocking if we got some cosmetic-based or side-story DLC, at the very least, as fans seem to be loving creating their characters and exploring the grounds so far.

Now that you know the answer to will Hogwarts Legacy Have DLC expansion, you can look for more guides and news on the game on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

Related Posts