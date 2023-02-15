Who Is the Herbology Professor in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

With a wholly unique story set in the world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy introduces players to a handful of familiar locations, but many new faces as well. One of which is your Herbology professor, who seems to be a brand new character. For those on the hunt for her background and origin story, you’re likely pondering a specific question: Who is the Herbology professor in Hogwarts Legacy? With that in mind, let’s get into the deets, shall we?

Who’s the Herbology Professor in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Your Herbology professor in Hogwarts Legacy is called Mirabel Garlick, and she’s an entirely new character in the Harry Potter series. She’s never mentioned in the novels or the movies and was created solely for the game.

You meet professor Mirabel Garlick quite early on in your Hogwarts Legacy adventure as she teaches the player Herbology, which is the research and investigation of magical plants and fungi, much akin to real-world botany.

Essentially, professor Garlick teaches you how to grow powerful plants that can be used to either attack or stun enemies while out on your journey – like Mandrakes, Chinese Chomping Cabbages and Venomous Tentaculars. Additionally, Garlick also gives the player various assignments tied to Herbology.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Interestingly, Garlick’s tenure as a professor was a serendipitous one as the headmaster of Hogwarts, Professor Weasley, asked Garlick to step in for the old Herbology professor after he’d had an accident. Apparently, the last Herbology professor didn’t really care too much about the plants that he was looking after, and the plant life could sense it thanks to how perceptive the magical flora are in the world of Harry Potter.

As a result, Garlick’s old professor fell foul to a Bowtruckle hidden in the leaves of the Herbology Greenhouse’s plants and it clawed his eyes so viciously, he was hospitalised. Shortly after his return to work, however, he then kicked a Chinese Chomping Cabbage and it mauled him, resulting is a return trip to St Mungo’s hospital.

Finally, with his patience wearing thin with the plants, the previous professor had a run in with a Venomous Tentacular and… he’s essentially been on the sick ever since, with professor Garlick taking over from him and now running the Herbology class. In short, professor Garlick’s passion, love and enthusiasm for the school’s greenery is positively palpable – she really loves what she’s doing.

Elsewhere, professor Garlick is a muggle-born witch, the head of Hufflepuff, and was born in 1873 in London. Growing up, her natural talents in Herbology and Charms shone through as she was awarded a Hogwarts Herbology Award in her seventh year. It’s heavily implied that Garlick is gay in Hogwarts Legacy.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on who the Herbology professor in Hogwarts Legacy is. For more, here’s what the fastest broom in the game is. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the links below.

Related Posts