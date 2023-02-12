Who Is Hana Kurusu in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Gege Akutami and Shonen Jump

The Culling Game arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is one packed with new characters, and Hana Kurusu stands as one of the more mysterious ones in the bunch. Introduced with minimal backstory and shown in scant few chapters before joining the main group, the importance to the larger plot is left unclear at best. A few major reveals have shown she’s well worth being aware of though, and to that end, we’ve created this guide to answer the question: Who is Hana Kurusu in Jujutsu Kaisen, and why is she important?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hana Kurusu: Identity and Powers Explained

In the simplest terms, Hana Kurusu is a member of the Culling Game who bears one of the strongest Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen.

She is possessed by the Angel Devil in the same manner that Yuji Itadori is possessed by Sukuna. Unlike Sukuna though, the Angel Cursed Spirit doesn’t actively wish harm on Hana and seeks to live symbiotically with her. In exchange, it only wants Hana to help it track down Sukuna so that it can kill the King of Curses permanently.

To this end, it allows her to use its Cursed Technique at will, which gives Hana the ability to nullify any other Cursed Technique she comes into contact with. This remains true regardless of how powerful the Technique is, and basically means she can safely weather anything thrown at her by Curses and Jujutsu Sorcerers alike.

Why Does Hana Want to Help Itadori and Megumi?

This is all clear enough, but the reason Hana herself agrees to help Itadori and Megumi with their plans has a specific driver behind it.

In Chapter 210 of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s revealed that Hana was saved by Megumi when the two were children. After being lured into the lair of a Cursed Spirit, Megumi managed to lead her to safety using his white Divine Dog. She was then found by the authorities and able to live a normal life, though Megumi never sought any thanks or repayment from her.

As a result, Hana sees Megumi as responsible for the life she’s been able to lead and sought to help people in the hopes that it would bring them together again. This remained true after the Culling Game started, and she specifically sought him out in order to use her new powers to help him toward his goals.

Does Megumi Remember Saving Hana in Jujutsu Kaisen?

With all this said though, another question remains unanswered: Does Megumi remember saving Hana in Jujutsu Kaisen?

As it stands, there isn’t a definitive answer. This could be due to how young they were when he would have saved her, or it could be due to some narrative twist that has yet to be unveiled. It could also be something that was confirmed outside of the illustrated story, with it simply being inferred that Megumi remembers her and agreed to enlist her help as a result.

About the only sign we have that he may remember her is when Sukuna uses her affection for him to lure her in and attempt to kill her. It’s unclear if this is simply something he noticed while dwelling inside Itadori, or if he learned of her past with Megumi by digging into Megumi’s memories.

Does Hana Kurusu Die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Finally, there’s the most important question regarding a character in the series: Does Hana Kurusu die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

We still can’t say for certain, but things don’t look good for her. After being lured in close to Sukuna in Chapter 213, she is shown hugging what she believes to be Megumi while Sukuna prepares to tear into her with an enlarged head and jaws. Another character may arrive to save her in time, but she could just as easily be done in and removed from play permanently.

We’ll have to wait and see, as there are still chapters that have yet to be released.

Hopefully, this cleared up who Hana Kurusu is in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.

