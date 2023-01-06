Is Gojo Satoru Stronger Than Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Image Source: MAPPA, Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen has an abundance of powerful characters that you’ll meet throughout the series. However, there are always two that are brought into question when trying to scale everyone else, Gojo Satoru and Sukuna. Sukuna, the strongest of all the curses in the series, and Gojo, the strongest human to ever live. However, there can only be one when it comes to the strongest of all. So today, let’s discuss whether or not Gojo is stronger than Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Who Is Stronger: Gojo or Sukuna?

Image Source: Crunchyroll, MAPPA

For the short and sweet answer, yes, currently, Gojo is stronger than Sukuna, but only at his base level. Long ago, Sukuna was on a rampage throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen world, until he was eventually sealed by Jujutsu Sorcerers. To properly seal him, the Sorcerers sealed his powers in 20 of his fingers (he had four arms at full strength), and if he were to acquire all of his fingers, he would regain all of his previous strength and become virtually unstoppable.

One of the first scenes we see in the anime is Gojo taking on Sukuna, who is now sealed within Itadori Yuuji’s body, and Gojo completely wipes the floor with him. However, it’s been implied that if Sukuna were to gather all of his strength again, Gojo would lose. Currently, in the manga, this has yet to happen, so it’s safe to assume that, for the time being, Gojo is still stronger than Sukuna.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not Gojo is stronger than Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. Be sure to check out our latest Jujutsu Kaisen guides, like how many volumes of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga there or whether or not Gojo is dead in the manga.

Related Posts