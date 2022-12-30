All Anime Release Dates in 2023

Image Source: ufotable

Every year, anime just seems to keep getting better. Whether it’s an adaptation of everyone’s favorite action manga or a Netflix original slice-of-life, there’s something solid to watch for both casual and hardcore viewers alike.

Thankfully, it looks like 2023 is going to be another crazy year for the genre, as there’s already been a boatload of new and returning anime announced. With that in mind, we’ve gone ahead and detailed just about everything you could ever need regarding anime releases for the coming year.

You’ll see each upcoming anime broken down by release dates and windows, as well as special movies and titles that are assumed to come out within the year. Lastly, the titles in bold are the ones that are seen as the most highly anticipated of the bunch, so be sure to keep an eye out for those.

Winter 2023

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 – Jan. 1, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 – Jan. 4, 2023 (BONES)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – Jan. 4, 2023 (Lay-duce)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague – Jan. 4, 2023 (Zero-G)

Tsurune Season 2 – Jan. 4, 2023 (Kyoto Animation)

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady – Jan. 4, 2023 (Diomedéa)

Technoroid Overmind – Jan. 4, 2023 (Doga Kobo)

Spy Classroom – Jan. 5, 2023 (WIT STUDIO)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2 – Jan. 5, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Revenger – Jan. 5, 2023 (Ajia-do Animation Works)

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World – Jan. 5, 2023 (Cloud Hearts)

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! – Jan. 5, 2023 (Studio Bind)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale – Jan. 6, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog – Jan. 6, 2023 (Quad)

Giant Beasts of Ars – Jan. 6, 2023 (Asahi Production)

Farming Life in Another World – Jan. 6, 2023 (Zero-G)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Jan. 6, 2023 (Tatsunoko Production)

Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte – Jan. 6, 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

Nijiyon Animation – Jan. 6, 2023 (Sunrise)

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized – Jan. 6, 2023 (LAN Studio)

Buddy Daddies – Jan. 6, 2023 (P.A. Works)

Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc – Jan. 7, 2023 (Liden Films)

Trigun Stampede – Jan. 7, 2023 (Studio Orange)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II – Jan. 7, 2023 (Silver Link)

Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army – Jan. 7, 2023 (Encourage Films)

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement – Jan. 7, 2023 (Felix Film)

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack – Jan. 8, 2022 (Telecom Animation Film)

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World – Jan. 7, 2023 (Studio Blanc)

In/Spectre Season 2 – Jan. 8, 2023 (Brain’s Base)

Handyman Saitō in Another World – Jan. 8, 2023 (C2C)

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 – Jan. 8, 2023 (Maho Film)

The Tale of Outcasts – Jan. 8, 2023 (Ashi Productions)

Mou Ippon! – Jan. 8, 2023 (Bakken Record)

Vinland Saga Season 2 – Jan. 9, 2023 (MAPPA)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari – Jan. 9, 2023 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 – Jan. 9, 2023 (Madhouse)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire – Jan. 9, 2023 (Studio Comet)

Ayakashi Triangle – Jan. 9, 2023 (Connect)

High Card – Jan. 9, 2023 (Studio Hibari)

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible – Jan. 10, 2023 (Pine Jam)

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World – Jan. 10, 2023 (Frontier Works)

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill – Jan. 10, 2023 (MAPPA)

Ooyukiumi no Kaina (Kaina of the Great Snow Sea) – Jan. 11, 2023 (Polygon Pictures)

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 – Jan. 13, 2023 (Hotline)

Hikari no Ō – Jan. 14, 2023 (Signal.MD)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 – Jan. 14, 2023 (Studio JEMI)

The Fire Hunter – Jan. 14, 2023 (Signal.MD)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 3 – Jan. 18, 2023 (Studio Deen)

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Jan. 19, 2023 (Studio Deen)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 – Jan. 26, 2023 (Graphinica Yumeta Company)

Spring 2023

A Galaxy Next Door – April 2023 (Asahi Production)

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2 – April 2023 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Blue Orchestra – April 2023 (Nippon Animation)

Dead Mount Death Play – April 2023 (Geek Toys)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 – April 2023 (ufotable)

Edens Zero Season 2 – April 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Hell’s Paradise – April 2023 (MAPPA)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too – April 2023 (Millepensee)

Kawaisugi Crisis (Too Cute Crisis) – April 2023 (SynergySP)

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! – April 2023 (studio Drive)

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!) – April 2023 (EMT Squared)

Mashle – April 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Megami no Cafe Terrace – April 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Part 2 – April 2023 (Sunrise Studios)

My Home Hero – April 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

Oshi no Ko – April 2023 (Doga Kobo)

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts – April 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence – April 2023 (Doga Kobo)

THE [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 – April 2023 (CygamesPictures)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 – April 2023 (Studio Kafka)

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far – April 2023 (EMT Squared)

Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 – April 2023 (Yumeta Company)

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion – April 2023 (Typhoon Graphics)

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike – Spring 2023 (OLM Team Abe)

Dr. Stone Season 3 – Spring 2023 (TMS Entertainment)

(TMS Entertainment) In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 – Spring 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R – Spring 2023 (Silver Link)

Opus.COLORs – Spring 2023 (C-Station)

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! – Spring 2023 (Liden Films)

Yuri is My Job! – Spring 2023 (Passione)

Summer 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 – July 2023 (MAPPA)

Sweet Reincarnation – July 2023 (TO Books)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior – July 2023 (OLM)

Tsuyokute New Saga – July 2023 (Sotsu)

Dark Gathering – Summer 2023 (OLM)

Fall 2023

As is usually the case with Fall anime, you won’t hear much about these until we get a handful of months into the new year.

Movies 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – Dec. 20, 2022 (Studio Deen)

Soukyuu no Fafner: Behind the Line – Jan. 20, 2023 (Production I.G)

Hirano and Kagiura – Feb. 17, 2023 (Studio Deen)

Blue Giant Movie – February 2023 (Nut)

(Nut) Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night – February 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends – February 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Make My Day – February 2023 (5 Inc.)

Doraemon Movie 42: Nobita to Sora no Utopia – March 3, 2023 (Shin-Ei Animation)

Gridman Universe – March 24, 2023 (Trigger)

Argonavis Movie: Axia – March 24, 2023 (SANZIGEN)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – March 31, 2023 (Pierrot)

(Pierrot) Princess Principal: Crown Handler Movie 3 – April 7, 2023 (Actas)

Suzume no Tojimari – April 12, 2023 (CoMix Wave Films)

(CoMix Wave Films) Detective Conan Movie 26: Kurogane no Submarine – April 14, 2023 (TMS/1st Studio)

Amrita no Kyouen – May 26, 2023 (zelicofilm)

Collar x Malice – Summer 2023 (Studio Deen)

Sailor Moon Cosmos Films – Summer 2023 (Studio Deen)

(Studio Deen) City Hunter Movie – 2023 (Sunrise Studios)

Kitarou Tanjou: Gegege no Nazo – 2023 (Toei Animation)

My Next Life as a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie – 2023 (Silver Link)

(Silver Link) Rabbits Kingdom the Movie – 2023 (Studio Sign)

Spy x Family Movie – 2023 (Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes – 2023 (CLAP)

Tsukiuta Movie – 2023 (Studio Sign)

TBA 2023

A Girl & Her Guard Dog – 2023 (Pony Canyon)

Alice Gear Aegis Expansion – 2023 (Nomad)

Am I Actually the Strongest? – 2023 (Avex Pictures)

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 – 2023 (MAPPA)

Ayaka – 2023 (Studio Blanc)

Bullbuster – 2023 (Studio NUT)

Chained Soldier – 2023 (Studio Seven Arcs)

Classroom for Heroes – 2023 (Actas(

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 – 2023 (Studio Lerche)

FLCL Grunge – 2023 (Production I.G)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – 2023 (N/A)

Heat the Pig Liver – 2023 (N/A)

Heavenly Delusion – 2023 (Production I.G)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! – 2023 (Silver Link)

I’m in Love with the Villainess – 2023 (Platinum Vision)

Insomniacs After School – 2023 (United Productions)

Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō – 2023 (Studio Palette)

Kengan Ashura Season 2 – 2023 (Larx Entertainment)

Kizuna no Allele – 2023 (Wit Studio)

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero – 2023 (Silver Link)

Liar Liar – 2023 (Geek Toys)

MF Ghost – 2023 (Felix Film)

Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers – 2023 (Bibury Animation Studios)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 – 2023 (Studio Bind Inc )

) My Clueless First Friend – 2023 (Studio Signpost)

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 – 2023 (Madhouse)

My One-Hit Kill Sister – 2023 (Gekkou)

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 – 2023 (Maho Film)

Onmyōji – 2023 (Studio Deen)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 – 2023 (Silver Link)

Paradox Live the Animation – 2023 (Pine Jam)

Phoenix: Eden17 – 2023 (Studio 4°C)

Ragna Crimson – 2023 (Silver Link)

Rurouni Kenshin – 2023 (Studio Deen)

Shangri-La Frontier – 2023 (C2C)

Solo Leveling – 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Spy x Family Season 2 (Wit Studio and CloverWorks )

) Story of a Small Senior in My Company – 2023 (N/A)

Tearmoon Empire – 2023 (Silver Link)

Ten Count – 2023 (East Fish Studio)

The Dangers in My Heart – 2023 (Shin-Ei Animation)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Part 2 – 2023 (Studio 3Hz )

) The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 – 2023 (J.C. Staff)

The [email protected] Million Live! – 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

The Klutzy Witch – 2023 (Production I.G)

The Marginal Service – 2023 (Studio 3Hz)

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today – 2023 (Seven Seas Entertainment)

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 – 2023 (Diomedéa)

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You Season 2 – 2023 (Seven Arcs)

Ultraman Final Season – 2023 (Animal Logic)

Undead Unluck – 2023 (TMS Entertainment)

Under Ninja – 2023 (N/A)

Unnamed Memory – 2023 (ENGI)

Witch on the Holy Night – 2023 (ufotable)

Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha – 2023 (AXsiZ)

Don’t see one of your favorites on the list? Be sure to let us know in the comments section, and we will be sure to keep updating it accordingly as new anime are announced in 2023.

