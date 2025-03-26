10 My Hero Academia Characters & the Partner Pokemon They Would Have

Here's the team partners that Deku and his friends would likely have if Pokemon inherited the world of My Hero Academia.

Pokemon is undoubtedly one of the most popular franchises and fictional worlds in both the video game and anime industries. Given My Hero Academia is a similarly popular anime franchise, it’s no surprise there’s been plenty of conversation around which monsters Deku and friends would partner up with if Pokemon were to inhabit this world of heroes and villains, we’ve rounded up the perfect trio of ‘Mons for 10 fan-favorite My Hero Academia characters below.

Izuku Midoriya ‘Deku’

Lucario, Gallade, and Pansage

Image Source: Twinfinite

Due to its aura waves, Lucario can read the emotions of others. As Deku is highly empathetic and has an overwhelming heroism and drive to help and protect others, Lucario would be able to assist him in reading situations and provide him with more insight. As Lucario is a powerful Fighting-type with moves that mimic Deku’s physical close-combat fighting style, like Force Palm and Extreme Speed, they’d be in perfect synergy.

Gallade has a strong sense of Justice and a versatile physical fighting style, mirroring Deku’s relentless heroism and need to protect others from harm. Gallade would also have no problems keeping up with Deku’s physical demands and quick movements, as it has been seen hopping through trees like a ninja. Similar to how Deku uses powerful ‘Smash’ punches and kicks, Gallade’s sword-like arms enable him to deliver very similar blows.

Lastly, Pansage comes into Deku’s partner Pokemon team as more of a mascot and an endearing joke pick. Among My Hero Academia fans, it’s not uncommon to see jokes, appreciation, and artwork highlighting Deku’s messy, curly green hair – often referring to it as Broccoli. I don’t need to say much more. Just look at Pansage! Plus, this is a smaller, cute Pokemon who could help to calm younger individuals as Deku comes to their aid.

Katsuki Bakugo

Typhlosion, Voltorb, Incineroar

Image Source: Twinfinite

Bakugo is an explosive character both in personality and his Quirk, which lets him detonate his sweat to create powerful explosive blasts. As a result, Typhlosion is the first perfect partner for Bakugo’s team. It has a personality to match his own, and the blazing flames on Typhlosion’s neck even match the mask of Bakugo’s hero costume. They would be one hell of a force to be reckoned with in battle!

Voltorb continues this fiery, explosive theme, as a Pokemon well known for blowing itself up in a powerful explosive blast. Bakugo would find amusement in this display of power, with Voltorb being the type of double-edged sword he would keep up his sleeve as a crucial tool, throwing his enemies off unexpectedly.

Lastly, while Incineroar doesn’t have a direct connection to explosions, this is a Pokemon that screams power. Bakugo is hellbent on growing into the strongest hero possible and shredding every foe who crosses his path, and this is the same fierce (and sometimes violent) nature that Incineroar tends to share. This hulking feline is always on the prowl for the most powerful enemies to go up against, and this is the exact type of approach that Bakugo and the rest of his team would take.

Shoto Todoroki

Galarian Darmanitan, Alolan Ninetales, Ninetales

Image Source: Twinfinite

Todoroki’s Quirk is Half-Cold Half-Hot, granting him the ability to create and manipulate fire from one side of his body and ice from the other. For this reason, what better partner Pokemon duo for him than Ninetales and Alolan Ninetales? – one Fire type, one Ice type!

On top of that, both Ninetales variants have this beauty and elegance that would fit right into the prestigious background Todoroki comes from. Plus, they’re beautiful doggos with superpowers. What more could you want?

Lastly, Galarian Darmanitan (Zen) completes Todoroki’s lineup, as interestingly enough, this is the only Fire/Ice Dual-type Pokemon. It’d be criminal not to incorporate this quirky little fella into his team! Plus, it’s a very unpopular Pokemon, so it’d be unique to see it utilized as a partner by someone with such a notable name and hero potential.

Ochako Uraraka

Sylveon, Espurr, Abra

Image Source: Twinfinite

Uraraka’s Float Quirk enables her to free any person or object she touches with all five fingers from the forces of gravity. As this is similar to many depictions of various ‘psychic’ abilities and telekinesis, Psychic type Pokemon such as Abra and Espurr go hand-in-hand with Uraraka’s power.

Abra is pretty well-known for its ability to Teleport, which could seriously turn Uraraka into the ultimate search-and-rescue hero. Abra could warp her in and out of places to assist others or whisk vulnerable civilians out of the threat of danger whilst Uraraka holds the enemy off.

Espurr would be the perfect partner for battle because despite its adorable appearance, this little ‘Mon is paired with terrifying levels of Psychic power. Espurr is so terrified of its power that it uses its ears to cover the glands from which its psychokinetic powers originate. If this little guy were to unleash itself in full force, it could easily assist in taking down some of the greatest villains in the show.

Lastly, Uraraka has a super friendly, warm, bubbly personality and is often associated with cute, warm colors (pink, in particular). Sylveon is a brilliant partner Pokemon to match Uraraka’s vibe. However, most importantly, Sylveon is capable of sending soothing auras from its ribbons to calm individuals down. This would come in handy not only in de-escalating fights but also in calming wounded or frightened victims – perfect for Abra to follow up on by Teleporting them out to safety.

Denki Kaminari

Pikachu, Toxtricity Amped, Jolteon

Image Source: Twinfinite

I mean, this one was perhaps the most obvious of them all. Not only does Kaminari’s lightning-based Quirk pretty much turn him into a human Pikachu, but when he’s all dressed up in his hero costume, he could easily pass for an Electric type Trainer. It’d be criminal not to include Pikachu in his lineup, as they could combine their ‘thunderbolt’-like attacks to further maximize the area of effect and amplify damage.

Jolteon continues the Electric type trend, as it’s got that spikey, messy, zapped-up look that Kaminari mirrors in his appearance. Jolteon accumulates negative ions in the atmosphere to blast out 10,000-volt lightning bolts. A perfect partner for Kaminari, who can deliver up to 2 million volts himself.

Lastly, Toxtricity completes his team. This is a fun and functional addition, with the punk-rocker Electric type perfectly matching Kaminari’s playful personality and his interest in electric guitar. Toxtricity is known to wield a giant mass of electricity shaped like a guitar, which is a really fun link to Kaminari’s hobbies. I could totally see these two battling it out and taking down villains by day and rocking out together at night.

Eijiro Kirishima

Gigalith, Tyrantrum, Lycanroc

Image Source: Twinfinite

Let’s be real: Kirishima is probably the closest a human could ever get to being a Rock-type Pokemon, thanks to his Harden Quirk. This Quirk enables him to harden his skin into a rock-like material, gaining enhanced durability and defensive armor, turning his own body into a weapon. As such, there’s no doubt that Kirishima would use Rock-type Pokemon. However, this particular team focuses on Rock-type monsters who also have red color palettes, paying homage to his inspiration – the Pro Hero known as Red Riot.

First off, there’s Gigalith, who is embedded with large red spikes that mirror Kirishima’s pointed hairstyle. This is a mighty Rock type with the capability to blast away even mountains. Don’t tell me Kirishima wouldn’t be hyped at this ‘manly display of power’!

Tyrantrum matches this energy, bringing its own pointed spikes and fierce attitude. Tyrantrum’s jaws are powerful enough to crush cars, which brings more offensive utility to the table in a situation where Kirishima is forced to play absolute defense.

Next, Midnight Lycanroc takes the last spot. While there are multiple forms of this Rock-type canine, Midnight is a perfect fit for Kirishima due to its red coat, matching both Eijiro and his hero, Crimson Riot. Midnight Lycanroc also shares the sharp, pointed teeth that Kirishima has. Most importantly, Midnight Lycanroc is known to be a rather reckless fighter who only listens to Trainers it deems worthy of drawing out its true power. In this case, Kirishima is a perfect fit.

Tsuyu Asui

Politoed, Froakie, Toxicroak

Image Source: Twinfinite

Tsu’s Quirk pretty much turns her into a human frog, with enhanced jumping and swimming skills, sticking to walls, and a long tongue that she can use to grapple people. There’s no doubt Tsu would want to utilize a team that can match and enhance these skills, and what could be better than a team of frogs?

Luckily, there are a few viable options to pick from when it comes to frog Pokemon. Froakie would be the first of Tsu’s partner Pokemon. This little guy carries the potential to double as a much-loved pet. However, don’t let this fool you; Froakie’s evolution line is pretty much Water-type ninja frogs, and with the possibility of eventually evolving into Greninja, the potential for hero work is endless.

Politoed matches Tsu’s color palette quite nicely, also sporting bright greens and yellows. This frog is also known for its leadership potential, often gathering groups of Pokemon and acting as their leader. Politoed would be great for aquatic scenarios and water-based combat, while Toxicroak makes the perfect land-fight option. Ideally, Toxicroak would support Tsu by dishing out aggressive close-ranged physical blows, providing her with the opportunity to grapple enemies and negate threats.



Fumikage Tokoyami

Honchkrow, Corviknight, Marshadow

Image Source: Twinfinite

Tokoyami’s Quirk gave him mutant qualities that caused him to develop a bird-like head. As a result, bird Pokemon would surely be a perfect match for this fellow Class 1-A member. Considering Tokoyami’s edgy personality and affliction to the darkness, what better lineup than notably ‘edgy’ Pokemon types, such as Steel, Dark, and Ghost?

Beginning with Corviknight, this guy looks quite similar to Tokoyami, sharing a dark coloration with striking, almost angry-looking red eyes. Corviknight has exceptional flying skills, which Tokoyami can use to continue developing his abilities in the air. Honchknrow also has that same dark vibe that ties into Tokoyami’s design, featuring dark feathers with red highlights. Most impressively, though, is Honchkrow’s ability to summon entire flocks of Murkow with a single cry. If Tokoyami ever needed a distraction or extra allies on the battlefield, all it would take is one very menacing bird call.

Lastly, Marshadow ties into Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow Quirk and entity, as this is a Pokemon who tends to utilize the shadows to its advantage. Hiding in them, Marshadow then copies the actions and capabilities of others. Marshadow can then perfect this mimicking act, throwing enemy attacks right back in their face. While Marshadow is in this state of shadow, it can detect the emotions of those it’s mimicking. This could provide Tokoyami with a strategic edge, both in analyzing and countering its foes or understanding and helping those in need.

Himiko Toga

Zorua, Golbat, Mimikyu

Image Source: Twinfinite

Himiko Toga would have one of the most interesting partner Pokemon teams due to more type diversity. First, Zorua is a no-brainer, as both this Pokemon and Toga can transform into clones of people. If you thought Toga was sneaky enough with this Quirk, imagine double trouble!

However, to transform into a target, Toga must ingest their blood, which has given her rather vampiric-like tendencies. Well, Golbat doesn’t only have matching sharp fangs with Toga – it’s also a Pokemon known for drinking the blood of living things. With a bit of Training, Golbat could become a blood retriever, always keeping Toga stocked up with the DNA of targeted individuals, whilst keeping its batty belly full.

Finally, Mimikyu shares a rather heartbreaking personal connection to Toga through the desire to be loved and admired by others. Due to the nature of her Quirk, Toga became a misfit in society, leading her down a villainous path. Mimikyu follows a similar fate, as it’s a lonely monster that conceals its terrifying appearance beneath an old rag to get closer to people and other Pokemon. Essentially, these two share a desire to be wanted by others. They’d have a deep understanding of one another and could give one another that sense of ‘belonging’ they’re desperately craving.

Touya Todoroki ‘Dabi’

Mega Charizard, Shiny Emboar, Chandelure

Image Source: Twinfinite

Dabi’s Quirk grants him the power to create and manipulate flames so overwhelmingly hot and powerful that they burn an intense blue. There are many Pokemon who share similarities, such as Mega Charizard X, who has ditched the regular fiery oranges for a more intimidating ashy black and blue combination. Imagine how terrifying it would be to see Dabi riding on the back of this Pokemon, painting a picture of mass destruction with their haunting blue flames.

Shiny Emboar also continues the blue fire theme, making it a nice companion for Dabi. Just look at the big ol’ fella. He’s intimidating, has a bulky stature, and looks ready to fight – pretty much everything you’d want to have by your side as the League of Villains.

Lastly, Chandelure completes Dabi’s lineup by bringing that slightly eerie, creepy element to the table. This Pokemon may look like a simple living chandelier, but it has a deeply disturbing background when it comes to those blue and purple flames. Chanelure first hypnotizes victims with its flames, and then anyone who ends up consumed by them is burned to death, consuming the spirit and leaving the mere body behind as if it were nothing. Yikes! That is very concerning, and the idea of such a creature being at Dabi’s command? Let’s just say I’m already running for my life.





