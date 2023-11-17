What Lucario’s Weakness Is in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Lucario is a fan-favorite Sinnoh Region specimen and a great addition to any team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl. However, it’s important to be aware of Lucario’s weakness, both so you can defeat opposing Lucario, and implement a strategy to cover the weak spots of your beloved fighting doggo. We’ve got all the information you’ll need on this topic, so follow along below.

Lucario’s Weakness in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Explained

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel Dual-Type Pokemon, which means that its most significant weaknesses are Ground and Fighting Type moves. If you’re looking to go up against an enemy Lucario and emerge victorious, then choosing a reliable Fire Type Pokemon will give you the best opportunity to do so.

Fire Type moves are very strong against Steel Type Pokemon, dealing 2x damage. Additionally, while a Fire Type Pokemon won’t have any advantage or weakness against Lucario’s primary Typing of Fighting, a Fire Type Pokemon also has no weakness to Steel Types, giving these ‘Mons a steady upper hand when going up against Lucario.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there aren’t many Fire Types available to catch in the wild near the beginning of the game, meaning your best chances of obtaining one early are by selecting Chimchar as your starter Pokemon, or by trading.

As an alternative option to Fire Type Pokemon, Lucario’s secondary Type of Steel means it also has a partial weakness to Ground Types, with their attacks dealing 2x damage. Pokemon such as Hippowdon and Whiscash make perfect choices here, as neither have any weakness to Fighting or Steel Types and can use Ground Type moves to hit hard against Lucario.

What Lucario Is Strong Against in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Lucario is strongest against Ice and Rock Types, with both Fighting Type and Steel Type moves dealing 2x damage. In addition to this, Lucario’s primary Fighting Typing makes it strong against Normal Types, Rock Types, Dark Types, and Steel Types, also dealing 2x damage. Lucario is already a very competent battler against most matchups but will shine even more significantly when going up against opponents of those specific Typings.

That's all you need to know about what Lucario's weakness is in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.