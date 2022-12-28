Image Source: Viz Media

Several characters in Jujutsu Kaisen have met their unfortunate end in the anime adaptation, with even more deaths in the manga. Based on recent events, fans have been wondering if one of the most notable characters, Gojo Satoru, is the next victim after being tricked by the enemy. In this guide, we’ll explain whether or not Gojo Satoru is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen and what could happen in the series’ future.

**Major Manga Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen**

Is Gojo Satoru Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

As of right now, Gojo Satoru is not dead, but he is sealed within the Prison Realm created by Pseudo-Geto, one of the primary antagonists. This incident occurs in Chapters 90 and 91, where we see Gojo fall into the enemy’s trap.

Image Source: Viz Media

During this time, Gojo and other sorcerers are on a quest to investigate the barrier around the Shibuya station. However, Satoru has no idea this is all a part of Mahito, another major antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, and Pseudo-Geto’s plan to seal him in a Prison Realm.

Unfortunately, Gojo falls into this trap after he is distracted by the sudden appearance of Suguru Geto. In the past, the two characters developed a close friendship until Satoru ultimately killed him due to the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. But, unbeknownst to him, Suguro’s body was eventually possessed by the evil sorcerer, Kenjaku, who seeks to further his goal of evolving humans through cursed energy.

Is Gojo Satoru Coming Back From the Prison Realm?

In the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, a Prison Realm is a special-grade cursed object with the power to conceal anything. Once a victim has been trapped in this item, they cannot escape unless they take their own life.

Despite the Prison Realm’s impenetrable force, Gojo can escape this dimension with the help of the sorcerer, Angel, who can break the seal. The only problem is that the rest of the sorcerers, like Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, must find this individual first to use this powerful ability.

On the other hand, Satoru may be able to break out of the Prison Realm since he is known to be one of the strongest sorcerers in the world. He is also the first person to have mastered both Limitless and the Six Eyes in the last hundred years, which could help him escape this dimension.

So there you have it, Gojo Satoru is not dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about Season 2.

