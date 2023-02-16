Where to Find the Hufflepuff Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy | Hufflepuff Common Room Location

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Fans of the iconic Harry Potter series may be a little saddened by the lack of familiar faces in Hogwarts Legacy. That’s because the game is actually set around a hundred years before the events centered around Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Still, there are plenty of knowing nods to the franchise thanks to many painstakingly recreated locales from the novels and movies, like the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade, Hogwarts castle, and even the different House’s common rooms. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering: How do I find the Hufflepuff Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy? Let’s get into it!

How to Find the Hufflepuff Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy

While there are a couple of different ways to get to the Hufflepuff Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy, one of the easiest routes is as follows:

Fast travel to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame. Turn around and head down the staircase. Once you arrive at the bottom floor, run past the paintings on the wall, and turn right around the corner. Here, you’ll come to lots of set of barrels. In particular, there are two large barrels on your left and one large barrel on your right. The entrance to the Hufflepuff Common Room is in the second barrel on your left (the one in the left-hand corner). Be mindful, however, as if you’re in a different House, the door won’t open and you’ll be sprayed with some vinegar. Ew!

It’s important to note that you’ll need to tap on the barrel in the rhythm of Helga Hufflepuff, who was the founding member of the House. The clue is in the syllables of her name, so tap HEL-GA-HUFF-UL-PUFF. And, voila! The door will open, if you’re a member of the Hufflepuff House that is.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about how to find the Hufflepuff Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy. Before you go, here’s the fastest broom in the game. Or, if you’d rather, why not peruse the relevant links down below.

