What Is Have They Streamed That Wizard Game? Explained

Image Source: Sam Gibbs

Hogwarts Legacy is finally out in the wild and is allowing fans of Harry Potter to live out their fantasy as a student of the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry while exploring iconic locations featured in the franchise. The game is doing pretty well in sales and has topped charts on Steam and PS5 and earned a universally positive critical reception. However, the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy has only heightened since its release and further divide has been created amongst gamers thanks to a new website. Here’s everything we know about Have They Streamed That Wizard Game.

What Is Have They Streamed That Wizard Game?

Have They Streamed That Wizard Game is a website that monitors Twitch streamers who play Hogwarts Legacy on their channel so that those who oppose the game can unsubscribe from them.

At the time of writing, the website is currently down and listed as “suspended by its owner”. The concept of the website came from web developer Sam Gibbs who debuted the site on his own Twitter account.

Initial reaction to the website has been mixed as many feel that it could lead to extensive attacks or harassment against content creators on Twitch. Anyone who visits the website can search directly for any creator on Twitch who is streaming the game and can get a full list of creators streaming Hogwarts Legacy if they use their Twitch Login.

Much of the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy is due to alleged transphobic comments from Harry Potter author J.K Rowling who is now considered a reviled figure amongst many of the fanbase. While Portkey Games – the developers behind Hogwarts Legacy – have made a considerable effort to distance themselves from Rowling, there are numerous groups and activists who simply can’t overlook Rowling’s association with the franchise.

There’s been no explanation provided by Gibbs as to why the website was taken down, but its brief existence online only served to stoke the fire between the two sides of the debate with tension over the game currently at boiling point. Despite the hostile atmosphere surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, it’s still managed to smash viewership records on Twitch.

If you’re on the fence about Hogwarts Legacy we recommend you check out this article by our very own Juniper Finch. For those that do have the game, you can check out the rest of our guides below.

Related Posts