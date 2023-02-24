Octopath Traveler 2 Latent Powers Explained: All Latent Powers, How to Use & More

Image Source: Square Enix

The combat system in Octopath Traveler 2 will feel extremely familiar to anyone who’s played the first game, but there are a few new bells and whistles to take note of this time around. New to the sequel are Latent Powers, which add a new layer of complexity to the game’s turn-based combat. Here’s everything you need to know about how Latent Powers work in Octopath Traveler 2.

All Latent Powers in Octopath Traveler 2

Every character in Octopath Traveler 2 comes with a Latent Power, and we’ve listed them all down below:

Character Latent Power Info Osvald Concentrate Spells Focus spells on a single foe with greater potency. Cassti Every Drop Counts Concoct without using any materials. Temenos Judgment Lower your foe’s Shield Points with any attack. Ochette Animal Instincts Let your inner beast loose to access special skills. Partitio Hoot and Holler Instantly replenish BP. Agnea All Together Now Extend the reach of single-target skills to all. Throné Leave No Trace Act twice in a single turn. Hikari Shadow’s Hold Unleash the power of the shadow within to unlock special skills.

How to Use Latent Powers in Octopath Traveler 2

During combat, you’ll see a small colored, circular symbol next to each character’s name on the right side of the screen. Once it fills up, you’ll be able to use that character’s Latent Power by pressing the X button (triangle on PlayStation) during their turn.

The gauge charges up whenever you Break an enemy’s Shield, or when you take damage. This places increased emphasis on the importance of Breaking, as this will not only leave enemies weaker and vulnerable to your attacks, but it’ll also charge up your Latent Power gauge, allowing you to use it more frequently.

The gauge also carries over between battles, so even if you don’t use it in a random encounter, you’ll still be able to access it immediately in your next one.

That’s all you need to know about how Latent Powers work in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

