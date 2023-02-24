Connect with us

Octopath Traveler 2 Latent Powers Explained: All Latent Powers, How to Use & More

octopath traveler ii
Image Source: Square Enix
This isn’t even my final form!
The combat system in Octopath Traveler 2 will feel extremely familiar to anyone who’s played the first game, but there are a few new bells and whistles to take note of this time around. New to the sequel are Latent Powers, which add a new layer of complexity to the game’s turn-based combat. Here’s everything you need to know about how Latent Powers work in Octopath Traveler 2.

All Latent Powers in Octopath Traveler 2

Every character in Octopath Traveler 2 comes with a Latent Power, and we’ve listed them all down below:

CharacterLatent PowerInfo
OsvaldConcentrate SpellsFocus spells on a single foe with greater potency.
CasstiEvery Drop CountsConcoct without using any materials.
TemenosJudgmentLower your foe’s Shield Points with any attack.
OchetteAnimal InstinctsLet your inner beast loose to access special skills.
PartitioHoot and HollerInstantly replenish BP.
AgneaAll Together NowExtend the reach of single-target skills to all.
ThronéLeave No TraceAct twice in a single turn.
HikariShadow’s HoldUnleash the power of the shadow within to unlock special skills.

How to Use Latent Powers in Octopath Traveler 2

During combat, you’ll see a small colored, circular symbol next to each character’s name on the right side of the screen. Once it fills up, you’ll be able to use that character’s Latent Power by pressing the X button (triangle on PlayStation) during their turn.

using latent powers in octopath traveler 2
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The gauge charges up whenever you Break an enemy’s Shield, or when you take damage. This places increased emphasis on the importance of Breaking, as this will not only leave enemies weaker and vulnerable to your attacks, but it’ll also charge up your Latent Power gauge, allowing you to use it more frequently.

The gauge also carries over between battles, so even if you don’t use it in a random encounter, you’ll still be able to access it immediately in your next one.

That’s all you need to know about how Latent Powers work in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

