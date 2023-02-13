Is The Overwatch Dating Sim Real? Explained

Image Source: Blizzard

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and gamers are preparing to get their loved ones something extra special and nerdy. Recently, there’s been rumors that Overwatch is even getting in on the fun, including making its own dating sim. Here’s everything we know about whether the Overwatch dating sim is real.

Is Loverwatch a Real Game?

The Overwatch Dating Sim, called Loverwatch, is in fact real and has officially been developed by Blizzard, featuring both Mercy and Genji in a narrative that takes place in the world of Overwatch. Despite having the official stamp of approval from Blizzard, the game is non-canon and purely exists to serve as a bit of harmless fun for fans of the franchise.

Loverwatch’s aesthetic is clearly inspired by popular dating sims like Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator and Monster Prom. Players have the option of romancing either Mercy or Denji, the option to pursue both is also available with some help from Cupid Hanzo who largely acts as the player’s wingman.

When Does the Overwatch Dating Sim Come Out?

The Overwatch dating sim is available on both desktop and Android mobile through a dedicated website for a limited time, the game is only available to play until Feb. 28. This event largely acts as its own thing to be enjoyed as a stand-alone experience with inside jokes, gags, and secret endings which can be unlocked depending on the route players take.

However, there are some rewards available for Overwatch 2 players. Logging into the game with your Battle.net account will earn you a Cupid’s Kiss Hanzo highlight intro in Overwatch 2 as well as a discount on an in-game bundle that goes live tomorrow and contains the Cupid’s Kiss skin.

That’s everything we know about whether the Overwatch dating sim is real. Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage of Overwatch 2 below.

