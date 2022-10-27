Blizzard Deals Out Mass Bans to Overwatch 2 Cheaters

If you’ve been following Overwatch 2 competitive matches and checking out the best play-of-the-game videos, then chances are you may have stumbled across a video or two of very obvious cheaters. Today, Blizzard announced that 3486 player accounts have been banned for using programs that are used to cheat in Overwatch 2.

It appears that this is just the beginning of Blizzard’s crackdown on cheaters in Overwatch 2. There have been no numbers released as far as the number of reported cheaters. Yet the first round of bans almost taking out 3500 accounts and Blizzard promising that this is just the tip of the iceberg shows that it is taking cheating in Overwatch 2 extremely seriously.

There’s no indication of which platforms have had the most cheaters banned by this recent action, but PC usually leads the way in this category thanks to the ease of obtaining and using cheating tools on the platform. Still, this move and future mass bans should help to make Overwatch 2 online play a fairer environment for everyone who plays the game.

Down below you can see a tweet from @OverwatchNaeri breaking down the details of the mass bans that were just dealt to players by Blizzard.

Overwatch 2 First Hacker and Cheating Ban Wave 🚨



October 26 2022, #Overwatch2 Korean Servers 3,486 player accounts using programs not authorized by cheating and Blizzard have ban 🚫



The Overwatch 2 ban wave is just the beginning and will ban more hackers and cheaters. 금지! pic.twitter.com/XIttLARwm0 — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 26, 2022

Featured Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

