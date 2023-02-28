Is Professor Fig Evil in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Harry Potter universe has had its fair share of shocking betrayals and wicked schemes, and Hogwarts Legacy is no stranger to this concept. With the likes of Ranrok and Harlow, players will certainly have their hands full when dealing with the sinister Dark Arts and the corruption of Ancient Magic. But, as you complete each mission with the school’s Magical Theory teacher, you may wonder: Is Professor Fig evil? Here’s everything you need to know about this character.

Is Professor Fig an Antagonist in Hogwarts Legacy?

Some players have theorized that the professor is actually a hidden antagonist of the game due to his ploy for secrecy amongst other teachers and various coincidences where he shows up at the opportune moment. However, despite this claim, Eleazar Fig is not a villain in Hogwarts Legacy but rather an ally that helps you throughout the storyline.

Of course, the teacher isn’t completely innocent since he continuously suggests you lie to the rest of the Hogwarts staff, as well as task you with secret missions that no one else can know about. Yet, players can still confide to students and teachers about their journey, and Fig won’t penalize them for doing so.

Eleazar will also accompany you on the final battle of Hogwarts Legacy and will prove helpful in multiple fights with his powerful spells. As for the true villain, the goblin Ranrok takes on this role, and you’ll need to complete several Keeper trials to defeat him and uncover his dark connection to Ancient Magic.

Now that you know Professor Fig is not evil in Hogwarts Legacy, you can dig deeper into the game’s lore to discover other secrets. While you are here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how many different endings there are.

