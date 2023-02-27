How to Get Walking Wake Suicune in Pokemon Scarlet: Paradox Pokemon Guide

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Presents event has introduced the latest Paradox creatures of the Paldea region, featuring Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get Walking Wake Suicine in Pokemon Scarlet and provide tips and tricks to make the procedure more accessible, such as what types to use and recommended move sets.

How to Capture Walking Wake in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The only way to get a Walking Wake Suicine in Pokemon Scarlet is by participating in a five-star Tera Raid Battle under the Water Tera Type category. You can capture the creature while the event is active until it ends on March 12, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. (PST). However, once you get the beast, you won’t be able to acquire another one due to its limited save file capacity.

Like all Tera Raid Battles, you must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access it with an internet or local connection. As a Water type, it’s best to use Electric teammates, like Bellibolt, Sandy Shocks, Miraidon, or Iron Hands. Remember, you can still trade with other trainers to get Violet exclusive Pokemon, so be sure to do this if you want a specific team.

Although Grass-types are powerful against Water, placing these specific creatures in your group is not recommended since Walking Wake will unleash a Flamethrower attack that counters against it. Players can also utilize moves like Electro Drift, Discharge, and Parabolic Charge to get through the fight quickly.

Lastly, it’s best to have your Pokemon at Level 80 or higher to eliminate the Paradox type more efficiently. But, if you challenge with a group, you may have a much easier time with the Tera Raid Battle. Fortunately, a few players have noted that the showdown isn’t as complex as others, and you can get another chance to claim this beast in future events.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get the Walking Wake Suicune in Pokemon Scarlet. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about Pokemon Sleep.

