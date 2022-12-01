How To Unlock 7 Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Tera Raid battles of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow players to participate in thrilling challenges and earn valuable rewards. Each showdown has its own star rating that indicates the difficulty level of various matches. In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock 7 Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Unlock 7 Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

7 Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be unlocked during special events. You can find black Tera Raid crystals to begin these battles, when you see this map icon:

Image via The Pokemon Company

The news section of the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website is a great source that can help you keep track of these special events. For example, players can battle against a 7-Star Charizard on Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 15-18. These particular Pokemon will also be branded with the “Mightiest Mark,” which is a title that is given to 7-Star bosses:

Image via The Pokemon Company

It’s also recommended to unlock 6-Star Tera Raids since this is one of the requirements for special events. That said, you must complete all the storylines, such as Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends to access these fights. However, there is one way to bypass this requirement if you join another trainer’s Tera Raid Battle online.

Once a special event begins, you’ll have the option to play solo or with a team. But, those who want to do the second method must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use the Poke Portal.

So there you have it, this is how to unlock 7 Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our multiplayer mode and Legendary Pokemon guides.

