The Paldea region is teeming with awesome Pokemon, especially Electric-types. They’re great for paralyzing wild Pokemon or taking down a giant Bombirdier, so you’ll want to keep one on hand. Here’s everything you need on the best Electric Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Magnezone

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Magenzone is even better in Scarlet and Violet because you can give it a Fire Tera type with Magnet Pull and take down opposing Steel Pokemon with ease. You’ll want to protect this Pokemon from Ground type attacks because x4 weaknesses are quite punishing, but Magnezone can take Rock Slides and Hurricanes with ease and deal a lot of damage.

Luxray

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Luxray is a good Intimidate mon to have on your team because it has a great attack stat, plus its basic form Shinx are easy to find and evolve through leveling up. You’ll want to teach it physical moves like Thunder Fang and Trailblaze, and Ice Fang helps against Ground Pokemon that counter Luxray. If you want to be hyper aggressive, you can teach this Pokemon Wild Charge and take some recoil damage in exchange for stronger attacks.

Kilowattrel

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

A new Electric and Flying Pokemon with high special attack and speed, Kilowattrel can fire off some devastating Thunder or Hurricane attacks in rain and heal itself with Roost when the opportunity arises, although it’s not as bulky as Zapdos. Opposing Tailwinds and Hurricanes boost its Electric attacks because of its ability Wind Power and make Kilowattrel even stronger. Additionally, this Pokemon has a sleek design that lends itself to the idea of hitting fast and hard.

Ampharos

Even though you can’t Mega Evolve Ampharos anymore, the regular Pokemon is quite good: it protects itself well with Cotton Guard, and learns a variety of moves like Dazzling Gleam and Power Gem, in addition to the standard Thunderbolt, allowing for many Terastal type choices. There are wild Flaaffy in Paldea that are close to level 30, so you just need a Rare Candy or a bit of training to nab your first Ampharos.

Raichu

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You can’t have a Pokemon game without Pikachu, but you should evolve it into Raichu when building a competitive team. With Nasty Plot and the right Tera Type, Raichu can easily take over a game by firing off a few Tera Blasts before your opponent knows what’s happening. It’s best to give it a Focus Sash or pair it with Amoongus to buy a turn to set up, but the payoff is huge.

Bellibolt

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Look at Bellibolt for a few seconds, now you see why it makes the list. This Pokemon has a cute design and bulky enough stats to be competitive, boasting good Special Attack and a useful signature Ability. When you switch into Bellibolt he can take a hit and Volt Switch away with an Electromophosis power boost, allowing you to make it rain or Intimidate opposing Pokemon consistently.

Pawmot

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pawmot is arguably the best Electric attacker in Scarlet and Violet because this Pokemon is also Fighting-type: it’s fast and hits like a truck with Close Combat plus STAB. Volt Absorb can make for a convenient switch in when your opponent tries to Volt Switch or Nuzzle. It can be a bit of a hassle to evolve, but it’s worth the trouble for such a powerhouse on your team.

That’s everything we have on the top Electric Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like how to find Surf, the new Breeding system, and Happiny’s location.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

