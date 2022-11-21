Where to Find & Catch Happiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

What I feel like dubbing “prequel” Pokemon are no longer all that new to the series, and sometimes, they hit it out of the park. As for trainers making their way around the Paldea region, some of these babies remain. One such baby eventually turns into Blissey, and in this guide, we’re going to break down where to find and catch Happiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Happiny Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Happiny may bill itself as “very rarely seen” in its habitat entry, but trainers will have countless chances to catch the Pokemon early on in their Scarlet and Violet adventure on the chance they do appear. Based off the screenshot below, here’s a simpler breakdown of all the areas:

South Province (Areas 1-6)

West Province (Areas 1-3)

North Province (Areas 1-3)

East Province (Areas 1-3)

Other sporadic locations

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Needless to say, trainers will have plenty of chances to catch Happiny. From the very beginning of your adventure, the possibility of catching a Happiny is very real. It just boils down to whether or not it reveals itself out in the wild.

Evolving Happiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In order to evolve Happiny, you’ll have to find an Oval Stone. Once that’s taken care of, simply give it to Happiny, have them level up during the daytime, and suddenly you’ll have a Chansey. To evolve Chansey, all you need is a little extra friendship, and in no time you’ll find yourself with a Blissey. You’ll also see the cutest Pokedex entry image that’s ever existed.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

I’ll never get over the fact that Happiny is just carrying around a white, flat rock in its pouch. Perfection.

