Where to Find & Catch Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rellor is one of the available Bug-type Pokemon located in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. With it being a new Generation 9 Pokemon, many people are excited to set out and capture the little guy. To make doing so an absolute breeze, we’ve covered all the information you’ll need to know about where to find and catch Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rellor makes its home in a very select area of the Paldea Region, with its habitat covering two locations on the map. These locations are the Asado Desert and West Province (Area Two) which can be seen highlighted yellow on the map below.

Though Rellor can be found in both locations, you should travel to the Asado Desert for convenience and catch it there. This is because the Asado Desert is also the location of one of the Titan Pokemon, Great Tusk/Iron Treads, so you’ll be heading there to help Arven at some point anyway. As you can see in the screenshot below, Rellor is super easy to spot in the Asado Desert and can be found crawling all over the sand.

That’s everything you need to know regarding where to find and catch Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides, tips, and lists, check out the rest of our content. We’ve covered a large range of topics, including where to find and catch Riolu, all Mystery Gift codes, and how to use the auto-battle mechanic.

