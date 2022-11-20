How To Get Surf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Technical Machines of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature many different abilities that can knock out powerful creatures of the Paldea region. In particular, the Surf TM is an excellent move for Water-type Pokemon that can damage Fire, Ground, and Rock types. So, if you want to acquire this specific disc, we’ll show you how to get Surf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Get the Surf TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find the Surf Technical Machine disc in Levincia near East Province (Area Two). To give you a better understanding of this item’s location, you can look around this character waypoint on the map:

Screenshot via Twinfinite & The Pokemon Company

Once players reach the location, they should be able to notice the TM’s bright spot near a barrel and two vending machines:

Screenshot via Twinfinite & The Pokemon Company

The Surf TM of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is compatible with Water-type Pokemon. It allows users to attack everything around them with a giant wave. After you’ve acquired the disc, you can craft more of it at the Pokemon Center from the TMs. Here are the required items to make additional Surf abilities:

10,000 LP

5 Finneon Scales

3 Finizen Mucus

3 Wiglett Sand

If players want to see this attack in action, they must go to their Bag in the Main Menu and equip the TM with a Water-type Pokemon. You can also level up particular creatures, like SlowPoke and Eiscue, who already have the Surf ability in their move set.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Surf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides about Fuecoco’s evolution level, how to catch Pokemon in trees, and where to find Eevee.

Related Posts