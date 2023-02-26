How to Get Katana in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

When it comes to horror or survival games, a player’s best friend quickly ends up being their weapon. Sons of the Forest combines both of those genres to create a frightening setting for The Forest’s sequel, and your armaments will most certainly end up being . There are a lot of good weapons in the game, from the spear to the bow, but a few of them take some effort to locate. One of those is the powerful and rare Katana, a weapon many players seek. If you are wondering how to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest, read on below for a quick guide that will have you well-equipped in no time.

Sons of the Forest Katana Location

If you are looking to find the Katana in Sons of the Forest, you will need to have first obtained the Maintenance Keycard. This in turn requires nabbing the shovel. Once you’ve added the shovel to your inventory and used it to gain access to the Maintenance Keycard, you can head to the area shown on the map below. Simply open up your GPS map to locate it more easily.

Here you will find a bunker within a cave which is where the Katana will be.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Upon entering the cave, proceed forward until you see a hole blown through the ground inside. Go down through the hole and you will be inside of the bunker. Use your keycard on the doors that are at the end of the hallway. Continue on past the deceased body until you come up to an orange-ish door. After you go through it, all you need to do is keep left while walking down the hallway until you reach a bunker marked by the number “2.”

Go on through the second door on your right. You can explore the new area and navigate through the hallway until you reach a lit room that holds the Katana.

You will find the blade propped up on a stand atop a table as shown below. Walk up to it and press “E” on your keyboard to add it to your inventory where you can equip it.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know how to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest, you can go gear up and fight your way through some mutants with a little more certainty. If you’re interested in viewing some related content, have a look below for some other articles covering sons of the Forest. You can likewise head back to the website’s home page to see more gaming guides and news.

