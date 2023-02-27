How To Get Iron Leaves Virizion in Pokemon Violet: Paradox Pokemon Guide

Image: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The 2023 Pokemon Presents stream had quite a lot of announcements for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and one of the announcements was that some fan-favorite Pokemon were coming to the games as Paradox Pokemon. One of the new Paradox Pokemon announced was Iron Leaves, the Paradox form of Virizion. Here’s how to get Iron Leaves Virizion in Pokemon Violet.

How to Catch Iron Leaves Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Violet

In order to get Iron Leaves in Pokemon Violet, players will have to take on the new Tera Raid that features the Paradox form of Virizion. The Tera Raid battle will feature a Psychic Tera-type Iron Leaves, and only one can be obtained per game. However, players can challenge the Tera Raid however many times they want in order to gather rewards.

How Long Will Iron Leaves Be Available in Pokemon Violet

The special Tera Raid battles featuring Iron Leaves will be available from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 12 at 5 pm PST. However, if players miss their chance to obtain the Paradox Pokemon during this event, they don’t need to fret – Iron Leaves will be returning to the game, although there’s no information as of when the Paradox Pokemon will make its return.

Requirements for Getting Iron Leaves in Pokemon Violet

In order to get Iron Leaves in Pokemon Violet, players will need to update the game by connecting to the internet. While a Nintendo Switch Online membership isn’t required to do the Tera Raid, it is required if you want to do it with other players.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Iron Leaves Virizion in Pokemon Violet. For more help with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids, check out the map symbols guide here.

