Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once players unlock the Potions class, they can begin experimenting with various resources found throughout the world. You can also design your very own crafting stations in the magical Room of Requirement, providing you with a hefty amount of valuable resources for your dangerous journey. With this guide, we’ll help you expand your collection by showing you how to get a Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy.

Getting a Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can get a Hopping Pot by purchasing its spellcraft recipe for 3,000 galleons at Tomes and Scrolls. Hopping Pots can brew random potions over time, including Endurus, Focus, and Thunderbrew. But you will need to unlock the Room of Requirement for this resource since you won’t be able to utilize it anywhere else.

You can place the item in the Room with the Conjuring spell by exchanging 30 Moonstones, a material found in numerous regions. However, players can only put down a maximum of three Hopping Pots due to limited budget capacity. The object also includes four color designs: blue, yellow, teal, and brown (you can change it anytime with the Altering spell.)

After players put the object down, they’ll see a question mark icon above it, indicating its progress. The brewing time generally takes about 12 minutes to produce a potion, so you can return later to pick up your item.

So there you have it, this is how to get a Hopping Pot in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Venomous Tentacula.

