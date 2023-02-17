Image Source: EA

Kemonos in Wild Hearts are heavily inspired by real-life animals and creatures. Rats, boars, and dogs, they all come in multiple varieties. Then there’s Dreadclaw, the most demonic and oversized rooster you’ll see all day. The Dreadclaw may be funny to look at, but don’t underestimate it, or it’ll send you back to camp in a flash. So today, let’s discuss how to defeat Dreadclaw in Wild Hearts.

How To Beat Dreadclaw In Wild Hearts

Dreadclaw is the first Wind-based Kemono you’ll encounter in the game, and unlike Gritdog, this Kemono is easier to defeat. That said, you shouldn’t take it too lightly, as this rooster is very fast and packs a punch. The majority of its attacks involve pecking and clawing at you (who could have guessed). However, every once in a while it will back-step and shoot a large wind blast at you. This attack does major damage, but can be easily avoided with proper timing.

Dreadclaw has a four-star weakness to the Fire element, and its head is its most significant weak point. That said, since this Kemono moves around so much, you’re better off aiming for the body and throat, as they’ll be much easier to hit.

Dreadclaw (Enraged)

After enough damage is dealt, Dreadclaw will retreat to a new area and activate its Enraged state. Once Enraged, Dreadclaw will jump and begin to fly around, continuously clawing at you from the sky. This makes it incredibly annoying and difficult to deal with when using a Melee weapon like a Hammer or Katana. However, you’ll gain the ability to use a new Fusion Karakuri, Fireworks. By combining six Torch Karakuri, the Fireworks will knock down any airborne Kemono nearby.

Use this opportunity to deal massive damage to its head, and eventually, Dreadclaw will be ready for the finishing blow. You’ll have to knock it down with Fireworks a couple of times before you defeat it.

That’s everything you need to know on how to defeat Dreadclaw in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how to get Light Stone, and more below.

