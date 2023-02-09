How to Complete the Search the Tomb for the Helmet Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Being a Wizard at Hogwarts usually means attending classes, brewing potions, and doing your best to excel at Witchcraft and Wizardry. In Hogwarts Legacy, though, you’re the kind of student that just loves to get into mischief and explore the castle and all the secrets it has to hide, including in its depths. Here is everything you need to know about how to complete the Search for the Tomb for the Helmet puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete the Moth Tomb Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

The Helm of Urktot is one of the many main questlines that make up Hogwarts Legacy, and it features plenty of puzzles and other subsections that must be completed in order to progress. The Search the Tomb for the Helmet puzzle is part of it, requiring you to head to The Collector’s Cave.

You’ll get this location after reaching level 12 and talking to Sirona Ryan at the Three Broomsticks. Talk to them and they’ll direct you to Logok at the Hog’s Head Inn, who will then ask you to meet them out near a cave, aka The Collector’s Cave.

Once inside, you’ll need to find multiple moths to open up the multiple tomb doors that block your path.

Moth Door #1

Head down the path and you’ll see the first locked door. Just to the left, there is a moth sitting on a pedestal. To get it to follow you back to the door, just cast Lumos and you’ll draw it to your wand, like a moth to a flame.

Walk over to the door and it will go into the empty slot.

Moth Door #2

The second locked door requires you to do much of the same, but this time around it triples the required amount. The first two are found on the left and right-hand side of the room, while the third moth is located behind a destructible wall that can be easily seen when casting Lumos.

Knock the wall down with Depulso and transport the last moth back to get to the final door.

Moth Door #3

After a little bit of combat, you’ll then make you’re way to the third moth door. This one features the same follow-me mechanics as the first two but in a slightly different order.

First, deliver a moth from either the right or left of the room to the spinning moth sculpture in the middle of the room and then cast Depulso at the sculpture, and a third moth will be revealed. Lead all three of them to the next door and progress.

Moth Door #4

Use a basic cast on the heavy hanging structure above to open up a hole in the floor. Go through, take the moth, and place it in the spinner. Stand on the platform nearby and cast Depulso a number of times to raise the platform and grab the two moths at the top of the lift.

The final moth can be found across from the platform in a recess in the wall. Grab it and place it on a perch near the spinner so that you’ll be able to go back up to the ledge on the other side, take the moth, and place it in the door.

With the final door open, you’ll be able to go up to the sarcophagus and complete the Search the Tomb for the Helmet puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out all of the guides we’ve got down below, including if the game will have DLC or not.

