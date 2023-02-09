How Many Spells Are in Hogwarts Legacy? All Spells & Their Uses

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

If you’ve ever wanted to unleash your inner witch or wizard, then Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy is the action-RPG for you. Of course, with such a huge emphasis on wizardry and sorcery, there are enough spells in the game to make your head spin. For that reason, you may be wondering how many spells are there in Hogwarts Legacy and what are they all used for? With that in mind, we thought it best if we list them for your reading pleasure. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

All Spells in Hogwarts Legacy and What They’re Used For

In total, there are 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy, and they are as follows:

Accio – Pulls enemies and objects towards you.

– Pulls enemies and objects towards you. Alohomara – Unlocks doors.

– Unlocks doors. Altering – Alters physical forms of objects when cast in the Room of Requirement.

– Alters physical forms of objects when cast in the Room of Requirement. Ancient Magic – Either instantly destroys an enemy or deals a huge amount of damage at the cost of an Ancient Magic Bar.

– Either instantly destroys an enemy or deals a huge amount of damage at the cost of an Ancient Magic Bar. Ancient Magic Throw – Throws objects at enemies.

– Throws objects at enemies. Arresto Momentum – Slows doesn’t enemies or objects.

– Slows doesn’t enemies or objects. Avada Kedavra – Instantly kills cursed enemies.

– Instantly kills cursed enemies. Basic Cast – Fires a bolt of magical energy that deals damage to enemies.

– Fires a bolt of magical energy that deals damage to enemies. Beast Feed – Food for beasts.

– Food for beasts. Beast Petting Brush – Food for beasts.

– Food for beasts. Bombarda – Deals heavy damage and explodes destroying obstacles and hitting nearby enemies.

– Deals heavy damage and explodes destroying obstacles and hitting nearby enemies. Conjuring – Conjures items when used in the Room of Requirement.

Conjures items when used in the Room of Requirement. Confringo – Long-range fireball.

– Long-range fireball. Crucio – Curses enemies and inflicts damage over time.

– Curses enemies and inflicts damage over time. Depulso – Push and pull objects with tremendous force.

– Push and pull objects with tremendous force. Descendo – Slam objects or enemies into the ground.

– Slam objects or enemies into the ground. Diffindo – Slashes enemies dealing considerable damage from afar.

– Slashes enemies dealing considerable damage from afar. Disillusionment – A camouflage spell that allows you to blend in with your surroundings.

– A camouflage spell that allows you to blend in with your surroundings. Evanesco – Vanishes objects and returns Moonstones when cast in the Room of Requirement.

– Vanishes objects and returns Moonstones when cast in the Room of Requirement. Expelliarmus – Long-range attack that disarms and damages enemies.

– Long-range attack that disarms and damages enemies. Flipendo – Flips objects or enemies backwards.

– Flips objects or enemies backwards. Glacius – Freezes enemies increasing the damage of subsequent attacks.

– Freezes enemies increasing the damage of subsequent attacks. Imperio – Temporarily forces enemies to fight for you.

– Temporarily forces enemies to fight for you. Incendio – Short-range flame attack.

– Short-range flame attack. Levioso – Lifts enemies and objects into the air.

– Lifts enemies and objects into the air. Lumos – Light spell that allows you to see better in the dark.

– Light spell that allows you to see better in the dark. Nab-Sack – A special bag that can be used to rescue and hold beasts.

– A special bag that can be used to rescue and hold beasts. Petrificus Totalus – Petrifies enemies, though stronger enemies will merely take damage and quickly break free from its effect.

– Petrifies enemies, though stronger enemies will merely take damage and quickly break free from its effect. Protego – Shield that blocks incoming magic attacks.

– Shield that blocks incoming magic attacks. Reparo – Repairs broken objects.

– Repairs broken objects. Revelio – Reveals points of interest in your surroundings.

– Reveals points of interest in your surroundings. Stupefy – Stuns enemies making them vulnerable to attacks.

– Stuns enemies making them vulnerable to attacks. Transformation – Transforms objects and enemies into other forms.

– Transforms objects and enemies into other forms. Wingardium Leviosa – Lifts small objects and enemies into the air.

As you can see, there are so many spells in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s pretty tricky trying to keep track of them all. Still, if you’re ever curious, you can always bookmark this page to help you keep tabs on what they all do.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how many spells there are in Hogwarts Legacy and what they are all used for. For more, here’s how to get the Avada Kedavra (killing curse) spell in the game. Or alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

